Raila, Ruto truce: It’s a matter of when, no if, it will happen

Occasionally, each person is confronted with some uncomfortable phenomenon, generally referred to as ‘a fact of life’.

Either in public or in private circles, people are faced with some unpleasant truths, which, like ghosts, are ever-nagging and refuse to fade away into oblivion.

Whereas there are many examples, here are some common ones: ‘When shall I die? When shall my supply of food run out? When are my creditors coming for their money: For a thief, when shall I be caught? ’

In the political landscape in Kenya, the elephant in the room has been: When and how shall the prevailing mega impasse between the protagonists, namely the ruling Kenya Kwanza and the Azimio One Kenya coalition, be settled?

In my assessment, since political trajectory has often been shaped by history after all is said and done, albeit with some modifications, the two principals, President William Ruto and opposition supremo Raila Odinga, will talk.

Despite their rigidity, the likes of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who are on record emphatically asserting that there is no room for any form of political memorandum of understanding, Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga will budge when the rubber meets the road.

To echo former Vice President George Saitoti’s, there comes a time “when the interest of a nation is greater than that of an individual(s)”. In this contest, such a moment is now, if not yesterday.

Unfortunately, the two camps and their supporters still behave like the proverbial ostrich that buries its head in the sand believing it is out of danger.

The state has preferred a combative approach to deal with protesters and other dissenters, ignoring the claims made by the opposition.

Things could get out of hand, with the situation degenerating into anarchy. Then, ultimately, believe it or not, due to vested interests, foreign powers will step in and force the camps to the negotiation table.

Hence, the sooner we fix the problem the better, as dialogue is better done under the supervision of local players than international ones.