Raila erred on six-piece voting plea

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader and Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance coalition presidential candidate, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, has consistently projected himself as the “Father of Democracy” .

That is why his latest plea for a “six-piece” voting pattern in ODM strongholds reverses the spirit of political pluralism for which he, together with other foremost patriots, suffered advocating.

The country has never recovered from the brutality meted out by the then-one-party regime on yesteryear’s reforms champions, many of whom have thrown their weight behind Odinga’s 2022 presidential quest.

But history has proven that Kenyan political parties are merely vehicles to attain political power rather than outfits for sound ideology. One moment they profess social democracy, the other they are Republican in ideology.

Silencing democracy

Party operatives are wont to reward loyalists, irrespective of their track record. Today, Parliament is littered with men and women whose call to public office is spewing ethnic epithets and flattery of party leaders.

Dozens have been implicated in corruption for looting Constituency Development Funds (CDF) and raiding state coffers as systemic poverty rears its ugly head in their respective constituencies.

By propagating six-piece voting, ODM is silencing the ‘D’ in its acronym, trampling the will of a people weighed down by a bad economy. Parties may need the numbers to push their agenda in the august House but when the representative in a constituency is corrupt or a certified failure, then the electorate is justified to exercise its democratic right to choose another candidate, the political affiliation notwithstanding.

Given the terrible failure of the six-piece voting pattern in past polls, it would be a game of musical chairs for the voters to peg their aspirations on it. Let party nominees promote their economic blueprint but allow the voters to exercise their right to choose in a free and fair manner.