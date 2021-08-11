Raila could be the corner stone that builders rejected

In ancient times, builders would put great care and consideration into selecting a cornerstone.A cornerstone is literally a stone at the corner of a building, joining two walls. It is an important stone; its sense of “foundation” means it is an essential element.During the construction of a building, putting up the cornerstone is usually a big deal. Many cornerstones are engraved with historical information about the building.For Christians, “the stone the builders rejected has become the cornerstone” as outlined in Mathew 21:42, may ring a bell. Through his death, resurrection and ascension, Jesus became the cornerstone of the church.National politicsThat Raila Odinga has become the cornerstone of Kenya’s politics and democracy is no longer in question.Mr Odinga has played a key role in shaping Kenya’s modern politics. But it is impossible to analyse his future without recognising that he is the perfect politician, with unmatched ability to steer and sway national politics.He has risen in Kenyan politics despite facing several challenges. The ODM leader understands the country’s political terrain all too well. Having been in government and the opposition, he now appears to have a proper answer as to what is good for the country.Just like Thabo Mbeki of South Africa and Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana, Mr Odinga belongs to the “it doesn't have to be me” school of thought, an attribute that has earned him admiration.This explains why the ODM leader and President Uhuru Kenyatta are fighting for inclusivity and political tranquility in Kenya.Raila has worked with the Mt Kenya people in the past. He joined hands with Kenneth Matiba and Mwai Kibaki to challenge the Kanu regime and guided the mountain to the presidency in 2002 before facing off with Kibaki as Kenya went through one of its darkest periods in 2007/8.HandshakeWhile he was a thorn in Uhuru’s flesh in 2013-2017, the ground has significantly shifted after the Handshake, giving critics a chance to see his other side. He has lately enjoyed warm receptions during his tours of Mt Kenya. Some leaders from the region have endorsed him for 2022.Considered a rich voting bloc with over six million votes, Mt Kenya region appears ready to rally behind Mr Odinga.The signs of the times were clear as Mt Kenya top guns, among them Mwangi Wa Iria, Ndiritu Muriithi, Anne Waiguru and Peter Kenneth uncharacteristically welcomed Raila to seek support for his presidential bid in the region.But there are still pockets of resistance to a Raila presidency across Mt Kenya. Some leaders have said that he is not sellable in the region.With President Kenyatta leaving in 2022, the region has not fronted any ‘serious’ candidate. This has made the Mt Kenya region a political battleground for DP Ruto and Mr Odinga.