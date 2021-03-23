Consider radical, pragmatic way of acquiring, administering Covid jab

A recent newspaper report that the government intends to vaccinate 20 per cent of the population against Covid-19 by 2023 shocked me. That is like pursuing abject defeat.

Kenya has been hard hit by the pandemic and the official infection and death rates are grossly misleading. The figures are the result of limited testing, many asymptomatic youth and stigma that hinders reporting illness and fatalities.

Official reports show infection rates of over 40 per cent of the population as shown in studies on antibodies, meaning 20 million Kenyans could have Covid-19.

To call this good news, saying the country is approaching herd immunity, is a misperception that has been proven wrong elsewhere. Mutations, or variants, are more infectious and lethal than the earlier versions of the virus and can reinfect recovered patients. Variants B.1.1.7 (UK), B.1.351 (South Africa) and P.1 (Brazil), and in New York and California all popped up where the virus had spread fast.

In Manaus, Brazil’s coronavirus hotspot, herd immunity is being washed away by the aggressive variant P.1 that reinfects and kills thousands of people. Even children are now hit hard and develop serious long-term Covid-type symptoms. There are fears of variants that are resistant to vaccination.

Lethal third wave

Kenya’s third wave is more infectious and lethal. Intensive care units in major hospitals are full. Hospitals are turning away Covid-19 patients. The availability of oxygen may become critical. Along the Tanzania border, the virus runs uncontrolled, which is dangerous.

Recent calls for ending the curfew were wrong. Kenya could never afford total lockdown and had to resort to a limited overnight curfew as it made the stark choice between hunger and Covid-19. Both can kill.

The only good option is to quickly vaccinate up to 80 per cent of the adults — and later children as soon as there are approved vaccines for them — this year. COVAX, the WHO-led initiative to help poor countries to vaccinate at least 20 per cent of their population, cannot be the only way out.

While the total financial commitment is $10.3 billion (Sh1 trillion) as at last month, there is a funding gap of $22,9 billion this year. Pledges by the UK, France, Norway, Canada, the EU and, most likely now, also the US with $4 billion and to share vaccine surplus, won’t bridge it.

Kenya should consider a radical and pragmatic way of acquiring and administering vaccines. First, it must not wait like a beggar for the international community’s goodwill or lament about vaccine nationalism. The planned BBI referendum should be postponed. No MCA should be pampered with costly incentives for grassroot mobilisation. President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ban on political rallies was correct but too little too late.

Vaccine campaign

In short, Kenya should raise and redirect its own funds immediately and be single-minded to launch a vaccine campaign that deserves its name. The country is well experienced in running vaccinations.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen and Sputnik vaccines are reasonably priced and bulk procurement may allow even lower prices. But it should, for once, be shielded from corrupt ‘tenderpreneurs’.

A public-private partnership could be helpful. If reputable hospitals and chemists are allowed to procure approved vaccines through the government, and doctor’s offices and pharmacies and even mobile vaccination stations in stadiums, shopping malls, schools and other public places participate in vaccine administration, Kenya could inoculate the required numbers in a short time.

The pragmatic approach in the US and Israel, and also Chile, are good examples. In contrast, EU member states are failing with their vaccination campaign due to procurement errors and over-bureaucratisation.

Lastly, not all vaccinations need be free of charge. There are enough wealthy Kenyans who can not only pay for their own and their families’ and employees’ jabs but also donate for the less fortunate, for once supporting a noble national initiative. This would be the greatest legacy for President Kenyatta.