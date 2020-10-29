Radical ideologies destroying the future many families

In the face of terrorism, the psychological, economic, sociological, and political impacts affects the community.

The Al Shabaab terrorists won’t tell you that their extremism and radical ideologies are progressively and indisputably destroying the future of the families in Kenya’s north eastern region.

Activities of the Al Shabab have affected almost every sphere of human life in the region, be it economic, social and psychological. In case of an attack the terrorists’ fanaticism adds a dimension of horror.

This shows how disturbing the idea of an “enemy within” is. The enemy is focused in frustrating the efforts of the communities in Kenya's northern counties to attain a better life.

Al Shabab kills and maims law-abiding citizens leaving behind orphans, widows and widowers besides creating distress and fear among the neighbours and relatives.

The group also recruits children as fighters while the commanders of the terrorists have their children studying in good schools with a promise of securing a brighter future.

Proper education

The terrorists’ activities have caused thousands of students in the northern Kenya counties to go without a proper education, depriving them of the skills and opportunities that schooling can bring and risks further stunting the region’s development.

While the human cost of terrorism is devastating, the economic impact in the region is larger than most people can realise.

Terrorism imposes significant economic costs on farmers, herders, taxi drivers and traders, leading not only to direct material damage, but also to long term effects on the local economy

The impact of terrorism is always negative on the economy of the region. Terrorists destroy existing plants, machines, transport systems, workers and other economic resources and senselessly kill thousands of productive workers.

Productive resources that might have generated valuable goods and services that could have alleviated the sorrow and pains of the locals are destroyed.

The region is likely to face a brain drain, as talented individuals seek residence and work in more secure, safer locations because of continued threats and presence of this heartless group.

Terrorism has far reaching impacts on the psychosocial well-being of the communities with the children bearing the brunt of terror activities.

Everyday life is shrouded by the uncertainty that comes with not being able to know if you are safe. Vulnerable children are in constant fear of terror attacks. They often suffer from anxiety and depression.

Extremism affects enjoyment of social cultural activities. It robs locals of their dignity by promoting discrimination. It prevents people from enjoying their life and limits their movement.

Terror hotspots

The transport and communication sectors have been hurt the most by Al-Shabaab activities. Due to terror activities, engineers have abandoned construction sites in areas like Mandera, Wajir and Garissa. Even feasibility studies for new roads in the region have stalled, especially in the terror hotspots.

Al-Shabaab’s constant destruction of communication masts in the region has forced residents to travel long distances to make telephone calls. These attacks have also locked many locals out of the vibrant mobile phone money transfer system that has become a vital avenue of commercial activity in Kenya.

A series of terror assaults targeting these professionals, who constitute a significant proportion of the workforce, has driven hundreds of teachers, nurses, public administrators and construction workers to flee the region. The departure of so many trained professionals from an impoverished part of Kenya has deepened its socio-economic woes, reversing gains of the last two decades.

Kenya has made some progress in rolling back Al-Shabaab’s infiltration from Somalia through greater community engagement to eliminate the “enemy within” whose aim is to create anxiety and fear. It is an opportune time for you to rise against the terrorist and participate in the efforts to build the region and safeguard your future and that of your children and grandchildren.

