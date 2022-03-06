Racism a vile monster that must be slain

The past few days have seen an outcry against racism. Football fans will recall the cat-kicking incident whereby Kurt Zouma, the black West Ham player was captured kicking and slapping his cats.

The video, which went viral, quickly took a racial angle. Aggrieved fans cried out that the reaction and punishment meted out on Zouma in the aftermath of the unfortunate cat drama was overly exaggerated. They viewed it too severe compared to what those who peddled racist attacks on non-white players often got.

Closer to home, upcoming Kenyan rally driver McRae Kimathi found himself on the receiving end of racist attacks during the Junior World Rally Championship in Sweden last month. And now, the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has seen racism rear its ugly head again. Social media has been awash with claims of discrimination against black people as they try to flee the war-torn Ukraine to neighbouring countries.

Imperialistic beliefs

In the same vein, some Western reporters have been caught on camera expressing shock that such invasions are happening in ‘civilised’ Europe! In their view, wars and invasions belong to places like Iraq, Afghanistan and other parts of the ‘developing world’.

In a post in the Telegraph of February 26, a Daniel Hannan wrote, with reference to the Ukraine victims: “They seem so like us. That is what makes it so shocking. Ukraine is a European country....”

Obviously, his sympathy was drawn from the fact that those caught up in the war were whites, not out of concern for general human welfare.

Notably, social media has been alert to these incidents. Indeed, only a consistent war on such primitive behaviours and attitudes, from all fronts, can eradicate racism. A perception built around false, imperialistic beliefs in self-supremacy over others, racism is also laden with ignorance, insecurities and fear of ‘the other’ and the desire to maintain the racial status quo.

Maybe what the ignorant racist needs is an education on the benefits of global diversity.