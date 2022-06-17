Racism has no space in the future of China-Africa cooperation

A BBC film depicting Malawian children being exploited to make personalized videos by a Chinese online content producer has sparked outrage in Africa and beyond. While the anger and calls for justice for the victims are justified, it is important to isolate and address the issues based on context, culpability and long term measures to eliminate such ethnocentric occurrences.

Characterizations that demean Africans in any way are unacceptable and risks rolling back the enviable progress evident in China-Africa cooperation. The unscrupulous merchants capitalizing on the power and reach of technology to exploit and denigrate Africans must be stopped.

The rounded condemnation of the Malawian incident both within African and Chinese social media spaces, is clear demonstration that such acts are no representation of what citizens on both sides want to see. The statements from Ambassador Wu Peng, Director-General of the Department of African Affairs at China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also show that Chinese authorities are seized of the matter and will not relent on the resolve to curl out miscreant entities.

It is also important not to let opportunism by a handful of Chinese actors in the continent to blossom into a stereotype about China’s relations with Africa. Despite enduring intercultural differences, China-Africa ties have resulted in immense net good for both sides.

Business opportunities

It estimated that up to one million Chinese nationals have found work and business opportunities in Africa. Similarly, more Africans are turning to China for education and trade. This increased contact is creating better understanding between the two sides and providing the much needed avenue to break the longstanding stereotypes and prejudices.

China is today Africa’s top trade partner and development projects financier. Africa has also provided Beijing with a veritable market for its industrial products. Close coordination between Beijing and African capitals has also enabled both sides to jointly protect their interests within the international system.

Some of these developments have certainly inspired envy and led to deployment of full blown discourse hegemony instruments in which China-Africa affairs are mostly told by third parties who are sometimes driven by ulterior motives. This calls for a more nuanced narrative building with African and Chinese agencies at the core.

Compared to their older counterparts, young people are less amenable to the enterprise of stereotype building. Recent surveys have revealed that young Africans are more trusting and welcoming of China. This is important, considering that 70 per cent of the continent’s population is below 30 years. Similarly, as China continues to reform and open up to the rest of the world, its young people will be more inclined to appreciate foreigners and foreign cultures. The opinions expressed on Chinese social media regarding the BBC film points to this direction.

Efforts of cultural champions

Chinese and Africans have a responsibility at individual, firm and state levels to reduce ethnocentric expressions in their engagement. The first step is to enhance intercultural awareness creation. This is because cultural sensitivities and decency in human interactions are key ingredients in weaving together a more cordial and sustainable Sino-Africa ties. Media outlets and the internet that provide refuge for criminals should instead be leveraged as vehicles of civilizational amity among the cultures of Africa and China. This is particularly critical in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic that has severely disrupted travel activity between the two sides.

Secondly, there should be strict application of obtaining laws to deter potential and actual offenders. Such efforts should evolve to cover cyber spaces that have made it possible for criminals to profit from racist productions.

Thirdly, there is greater need to support the efforts of cultural champions from both China and Africa. We have witnessed emergence of social media influencers keen to tell the China-Africa story in its unadulterated form. Such voices should now be amplified and content boosted to reach even more audiences with authentic and progressive messages.