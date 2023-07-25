Quest for locally led development

Prior to 1989, Africa’s governance systems were largely a top-down affair. One-party or military dictatorships were solely responsible for high-handed decision-making to the exclusion of the masses. The 1990s sought reversal of such trends in favour of citizen-government collaboration; hence the emergence of the locally led development concept.

Borrowing USAid’s definition, locally led development is “the process in which local actors—encompassing individuals, communities, networks, organisations, private entities and government—set their own agenda, develop solutions and bring the capacity, leadership and resources to make those solutions a reality”.

Between 1988 and 2010, Kenyans strove to enact a new constitution founded on peoples’ sovereignty.

Article 1 of the 2010 Constitution vests sovereign power in the people of Kenya, to be exercised directly or indirectly by them. Article 174 defines objects of devolution as, inter alia, “to give power of self-governance to the people and enhance the participation of the people in the exercise of the power of the state, and in making decisions affecting them”.

The 14th county government function in the Fourth Schedule is about “ensuring and coordinating the participation of communities and locations in governance at the local level...”.

Post the 2010 Constitution, both the national and county governments have endeavoured to float public participation so as to guarantee citizens’ centrality in key collective decision-making.

Recently, Kenyans from all walks of life conducted a spirited public discourse on the Finance Bill 2023. With Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah case awaiting final judicial determination, the jury is still out on the matter.

People-driven development

A notable initiative on localisation development deserving the country’s close attention is the locally-led development initiative supported by both USAid and Aga Khan Foundation and jointly implemented by the Yetu Initiative and LDOs.

But before delving into the viability of this initiative as a model for Kenya and beyond, let us explore further the people-driven development approach.

Sherry Arnstein, in her A Ladder of Citizen Participation (1969), categorises citizen participation in three broad perspectives. Where optimally deployed, public participation becomes an expression of citizen power as citizens control or delegate power and are involved in partnership with state and government.

Also, citizen participation can become tokenism where it is used to placate, merely consult people without more or just inform them of decisions already taken.

At its worst, stage-managed citizen engagement presents itself as non-participation and thus a form of therapy or citizen manipulation. Those in charge conduct “public participation to “tick a box” ostensibly in satisfaction of relevant legal edicts.

Issa Shivji, in his book Where is Uhuru?: Reflections on the Struggle for Democracy in Africa (2009), while laying bare the limits of parliamentary democracy and party politics identifies three spheres of locally led development as popular power, popular participation and popular livelihoods.

To Shivji, popular power or sovereignty consists of peoples’ right to self-determination and right to life broadly defined to encompass right to livelihood, food, shelter and education. One could specifically add work, health, water, clean environment, freedom and justice.

Fidelity to peoples’ sovereignty by government earns it the much-valued currency of political legitimacy. Popular participation, according to Shivji, has to do with “the right to be consulted and participate in making decisions concerning (the citizenry) ... kushirikishwa”.

In 2018, USAid invited interested civil society organizations (CSOs) in Kenya to respond to a call for enrollment into a local development organisation (LDO). Ultimately in each participating county, an LDO would serve as an umbrella organisation for willing CSOs including CBOs, self-help groups, FBOs and local NGOs through which they would convene and address their locally based development concerns.

From the responding organisations, the outstanding ones were selected and mandated to participate in the co-creation/co-design process with technical support and facilitation by Aga Khan Foundation’s (AKF) Yetu Initiative leading to the registration of the LDO as a trust.

Eleven counties—Homa Bay, Isiolo, Kakamega, Kisumu, Kisii, Makueni, Isiolo, Mombasa, Nakuru, Samburu and Turkana—have formed LDOs. The LDOs have provided a platform for 10,726 local organisations to develop five-year strategic plans through a community-led, community-managed and community-owned process.

Each LDO plans to build the organisational capacity of member organisations and support their resource mobilisation efforts. The LDO also offers support in organising its members to meaningfully engage the county and national governments through public participation.

USAid has provided seed funding to catalyse the LDO formation process as well as encouraged the LDOs to fundraise. To date, the LDOs and CSOs supported by Yetu through fundraising training (Yetu bootcamp) have solicited Sh275 million in kind and in cash.

Critically, LDOs have achieved the inclusion of women, youth and persons with disabilities (PWDs) through 5,218 women-led; 2,112 youth-led and 616 PWD organisations.

The LDO idea is relatively new in Kenya despite the 2010 constitutional imperative of peoples’ sovereignty. Not all stakeholders have accepted it and are ready to actively support and engage with it. Even as LDOs work closely with county governments, they must be wary of the pitfall of capture, thereby losing their raison d’etre.

Structured citizens’ power for citizen participation, holding powers that be accountable and co-creating with government regarding the delivery of development and provision of services, is key to the realisation of devolution and generally full-blown implementation of the 2010 Constitution.