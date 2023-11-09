Quality standards key to growth of trade, economy

Only a quality seed leads to a bountiful harvest, so goes the adage. This African wisdom resonates profoundly with Kenya’s economic landscape, where the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector is a dynamic and essential force in our expanding industries.

But central to this transformative journey is an oft-overlooked yet immensely crucial factor: adherence to quality standards.

More than just a measure of compliance, quality is the lifeblood of our nation’s global competitiveness and market access. In the realm of trade, in the pulse of commerce and in the heart of enterprise, quality reigns supreme. It’s the core, the score and the lore of our nation’s economic narrative.

Years of engagement with local and international markets have brought out the impact of quality standards on economic growth.

As we commemorate World Quality Day (November 6-10), remember that quality transcends mere compliance; it weaves into the fabric of daily life, influencing businesses, consumers and society. In every transaction, interaction and satisfaction, quality is the silent but powerful force shaping outcomes and perceptions.

Quality standards act as a passport for enterprises to international markets and bolstering global competitiveness; the cornerstone of building consumer trust, assuring product safety, reliability and consistency.

Commitment to them cultivates lasting customer loyalty and repeat business. In a competitive global trade environment, constant innovation and diligent quality surveillance are essential.

By embracing these standards, businesses can adopt best practices, enhance operational efficiency and minimise waste.

Non-compliance

SMEs constitute 98 per cent of Kenyan businesses, generate 30 per cent of jobs annually and contribute 40 per cent to GDP.

Yet many do not survive past their third anniversary with non-compliance with established quality standards the main barrier.

Compliance is vital in mitigating risks associated with product defects, safety concerns and legal repercussions, shielding businesses from reputational damage and financial losses.

Adoption of quality standards is critical to attracting investment, a key driver of economic growth and entrepreneurial success. Businesses can catch the eye of financial institutions and investors by earning, particularly, the impactful Kebs Standard Mark and Diamond Mark Certifications through a rigorous and unwavering commitment to quality.

These certifications are also pivotal in elevating the global perception of the ‘Made in Kenya’ brand. Every product bearing the mark is a testament to the nation’s commitment to excellence. A recent initiative by KEBS to enrol 24,000 SMEs in a quality improvement programme will thus propel the sector to global market access, primarily through continuous education on quality standards.



