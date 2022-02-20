Quality can help SMEs to have the wood on the import competition

The hours spent in the house is enough justification to apportion a reasonable budget for furniture. But sometimes a furniture user will realise that what she had bought from a so-called established company was, indeed, substandard.

That is why we must rip from the market sub-standard furniture that is a pain to consumers.

Furniture firms that realise today’s consumer is more savvy and better educated than before will thrive. Those which go for quality brands that will not bring financial loss or pose a health risk to the consumer are bound to be successful in a cut-throat industry where competition is king.

Africa accounts for only 2.2 per cent of output and 2.8 per cent of the global trade. However, the global furniture trade is in excess of $140 billion (Sh1.5 trillion).

In the past five years, Kenyans spent a whopping Sh39.5 billion in imported furniture, the “Economic Survey 2021” report by Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows.

The evolution in real estate, owing to urbanisation and underpinned by the bulging middle class and influx of foreign investors with innovative interior designers, has acted as a catalyst to the ballooning furniture imports.

Foreign market

The increase in imports was a result of easier foreign market access through e-commerce and a growing middle-income segment of the population that prioritise quality products. Kenyans’ preference for imported furniture over local products is attributed to better workmanship, diversity in the available designs and purchase cost. Locally produced furniture is made mainly of timber.

There are other materials, such as composite, that reduce production costs. Incliner sofas, which provide a different configuration, have become part of our couches in the living room. No local manufacturer can produce the swivel steel-made linkage frames, giving imports a competitive advantage.

When, at the height of Covid-19 pandemic, there was surge in demand for hospital beds, informal sector (Jua Kali) players positioned themselves to alleviate the shortage.

And when the Ministry of Education identified intervention measures to reduce congestion in schools, a project for purchase and distribution of desks was inaugurated, creating an unprecedented demand for furniture.

One young man’s innovated bed was certified Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) after its officers provided guidance on improvement areas, including enhancement to prevent patients falling off and change of base material from wood to steel.

As per the applicable standard, the hospital bed should not be made using wood as it is an easier recipient of germs and pathogens.

Furniture can be broadly categorised as office or household. The former includes office tables, chairs, cabinets and bookshelves and the latter dining tables, chairs, wardrobes, sofa sets and beds. Institutions such as hospitals and schools require furniture items like desks and hospital beds.

And there are numerous standards for furniture, specifying the general dimensions, strength, stability and durability. To ensure quality, a standard test method, KS ISO19833:2018, has been developed. Besides, use of new materials in the manufacture of furniture, such as by inclusion of bamboo, has been embraced for both local products and imports.

Big Four Agenda

The Kenya Industrial Transformation Programme identified furniture making as a low-hanging fruit that could create a vibrant industry to boost the ‘Big Four Agenda’ pillar of manufacturing.

However, lack of a proper framework for standardisation and quality enforcement certification by SMEs has largely contributed to the failure of implementation of the 2013 ban on procurement of imported furniture for its offices.

While consumers retain their rights to buy imported furniture because of their modern design features, they also suffer huge losses as some of them are not durable and are weaker than the local products.

That is why local SMEs should be provided with common user machines such as CNC routers, CNC plasma cutting machines and other tools and equipment for enhanced production of quality furniture comparable to imports but superior in strength and durability.

And to safeguard against unfair trade practices, surveillance must be intensified to ensure only quality furniture is imported, if unavoidable.