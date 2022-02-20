Quality can help SMEs to have the wood on the import competition

Eric Ndereba

Eric Ndereba busy at his Brooks Furniture workshop in Katheri, Meru County, this year. Local SMEs should be supported to produce high quality furniture that can compete with imports.


Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Njiraini

Managing Director

Kenya Bureau of Standards

The hours spent in the house is enough justification to apportion a reasonable budget for furniture. But sometimes a furniture user will realise that what she had bought from a so-called established company was, indeed, substandard.

