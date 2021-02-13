Qualities the Constitution demands of Chief Justice

David Maraga

Former Chief Justice David Maraga displays the State of the Judiciary report at the Supreme Court of Kenya, Nairobi, during his retirement ceremony.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Waikwa Wanyoike

Constitutional lawyer

A critical and nation-defining process is underway. It is the search for the third Chief Justice (CJ).

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.