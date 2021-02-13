Qualities the Constitution demands of Chief Justice

A critical and nation-defining process is underway. It is the search for the third Chief Justice (CJ).

If the experience of the last 10 years is anything to go by, the position of CJ, perhaps, holds the most consequential key on the direction this country will move towards and will determine the course, and ultimately, the fate of our democracy, the rule of law and constitutionalism.

This is because, through the 2010 Constitution, Kenya established a constitutional state and system of governance, and entrusted the courts with the primary and final authority of safeguarding the supreme law.

This was a radical break with the country’s pre-2010 period where both the authority and role of the court was subsumed within the broader government (and especially Executive) structure.

In this changed context, the role of the Judiciary (and therefore the significance of the office of CJ) exceeds the traditional and operational purview of the law – straddling issues of social justice, human dignity, sustainable development, and even the very legitimacy of state power and how it is wielded and exercised within the confines of the Constitution.

A critical juncture

Constitutionally and politically, the country is in a defining moment. Besides the periodic political transitions that come up every election year and the resultant legal and political issues that call for judicial interventions out of the process, there is a political class-led process to tinker with the Constitution through the proposed Building Bridges Initiative amendments.

Even more significantly, these processes and events come at a time when relations between the Judiciary and the other arms of government have been defined by tension, uncertainty and acts which seem to be a political response to efforts by the Judiciary to assert its constitutional space and role.

While there is no clear end to the current political context and processes, many of the legal and political issues that will emerge will certainly find their way to the courts. In turn, how courts, and the Judiciary in general, handle the impending politico-constitutional disputes will, directly and indirectly, rely on the skills, experience and acumen of the CJ.

Public expectations will largely fall on the CJ to provide leadership and set the pace and basis for courts to play their appropriate role and provide a legitimate balance in the face of competing and varied interests.

Certain skills, traits, and even attitudes may be critical for a CJ to play the legitimate role of defending the integrity of the Constitution, defending constitutionalism, and rule of law, and protecting the institutional integrity and independence of the judiciary.

These include personal courage and clarity of purpose, visionary and transformational leadership, intellectual depth and high professional esteem and impeccable political instincts.

Courage, transformational and clarity of purpose

If there is one thing that the era of Chief Justices Willy Mutunga and David Maraga clarified, it is that the CJ’s position is not for the meek and weak. This was to be expected. The 2010 Constitution and the State it created is organised around the sovereignty of the people.

It intentionally minimises the power and influence of the political elites and assigns the courts the role of shepherding and safeguarding this new relationship between the people (who are the source of all sovereignty) and the political class, to whom this power is donated.

This way, because the constitution seeks to reverse the political and institutional culture where the people have been subservient to the ruling and political class. It is, therefore, expected – as has been shown consistently - that the elite will fight this arrangement and the Judiciary and the courts will be an obstacle in their quest to revert to the old culture that placed them (political elites) ahead of the needs of the people.

Accordingly, any effort or eagerness to assert and realise the role of the Judiciary in the Constitution will be seen as an obstacle in the way of politicians. Personal courage for a CJ is therefore indispensable trait especially because we now know that our politicians will go to whatever petty lengths to demonize those who show consistency at defending the constitution.

Not only then does the CJ need to have clarity of what purpose the constitution demands of her or him, she or he must also have the personal courage to stand in the way of the mighty elites to defend the authority of the Constitution.

This clarity of purpose is closely related to the need for the CJ to be visionary and transformational. The 2010 Constitution has more than just the law. It is a holistic charter for the social transformation of the country.

The Constitution enunciates principles that seek to make justice accessible, demands economic justice for all including through decentralisation of State resources, disperses political power through devolution and provides tools for individual and communities social mobility such as affirmative action.

A CJ who either does not share in the social transformation the Constitution seeks to achieve or who has no vision and a deliberate plan on how to deliver on that transformation would only help undermine it.

To be sure, a CJ’s transformational vision cannot be parochial or just localised to the traditional role of the Judiciary. It has to fuse with the larger transformational agenda of the society – which essentially is about facilitating everyone’s sense of dignity and building an egalitarian, sustainable, and accessible system of rule of law and justice culture. A CJ has to embrace this dynamism and align his or her vision and leadership accordingly.

Intellectual leader

While the CJ has a critical leadership role to play, the CJ is also the country’s top judge, and this must come out in-depth and content. Unfortunately, though Kenya has a very transformative and progressive constitution, our Supreme Court, which the CJ heads, has not fully claimed intellectual leadership in law – as is evident, for example, with the Constitutional Courts of South Africa and Colombia.

There are many reasons for this – but perhaps the one I would have to highlight is that our Supreme Court seems to often lack the deliberate forethought of grabbing good constitutional opportunities to showcase jurisprudential leadership in the region and beyond. Even when it does, it is sporadic. Being deliberate about providing jurisprudential leadership – both locally and internationally – relies a lot on the intellectual depth, professional profile, credibility and tactical leadership of the CJ.

Impeccable political instinct and good judgment

Finally, the CJ must have an impeccable political instinct to navigate complex State relationships to be successful and build a strong and authoritative judiciary. This entails identifying moments that can enhance legitimacy, public trust and confidence in the country’s justice system while at the same time identifying and moving away from obstacles (especially political) that can hurt the Judiciary’s image and place in a constitutional democracy.

The fragility of egos and low self-esteem of the political class can further complicate relationships with an assertive and firm Judiciary, and a lot will depend on the acuity and skill of the CJ.

Importantly, the CJ has the first and utmost responsibility to ensure that whatever relationships exist between the Judiciary and other arms and levels of government are done in a way that ultimately preserves the authority of the Constitution.