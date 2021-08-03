Breaking News: USA's Sydney McLaughlin wins Olympic 400mH gold in world record

Puzzle of long-term vision against short-term gains

Voter

A voter has his finger marked with indelible ink after voting at M.V Patel Memorial Hall Polling Station in Turbo Constituency, Uasin Gishu County during the repeat presidential election of October 26, 2017.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Bruno Otiato

Political science student

University of Nairobi

What you need to know:

  • Democracy doesn’t have room for long-term ideas.
  • The term limits are too short for any meaningful development.

"Kenya is incredibly and exquisitely beautiful... I’ll pen down my experience from Nairobi to Mombasa aboard Madaraka Express in my next write up,” enthused my cousin, an ardent supporter of Deputy President William Ruto’s and the ‘Hustler Nation’ narrative.

