Puzzle of long-term vision against short-term gains

"Kenya is incredibly and exquisitely beautiful... I’ll pen down my experience from Nairobi to Mombasa aboard Madaraka Express in my next write up,” enthused my cousin, an ardent supporter of Deputy President William Ruto’s and the ‘Hustler Nation’ narrative.

My reply? “Uhuru has overworked but you’re still chanting bottom-up!”

That conversation, on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s performance and my cousin’s combative support for Dr Ruto, best captures one of the greatest challenges of democracy: Short-termism.

Dambisa Moyo best captures this problem in her book, Edges of chaos: Why democracy is failing to deliver economic growth and how to fix it. She begins by narrating the events of April 1994, when millions of South Africans queued for miles to vote in their first truly democratic election.

“Children cheered from the tops of billboards that featured a picture of Nelson Mandela and his call to action: Vote for jobs, peace and freedom,” she writes. However, like many of us, she wonders why South Africa is yet to register economic growth more than two decades later.

In 1974, Sheikh Rashid tasked Sheikh Mohammed to oversee the development of Dubai International Airport. In the 1980s, Emirates Airlines was born and the rest is history. Today, Dubai, with no democracy to speak of but a leadership with a long-term vision, is a city with “everyone and everything in it”.

This begs the question, would Dubai have been Dubai with democracy as we know it? My simple answer is No. Democracy doesn’t have room for long-term ideas. The term limits are too short for any meaningful development. And every elected leader comes in with a fresh set of ideas, which are often diametrically opposed to the outgoing office bearer.

Dangerous economic model

Many developed countries were built by leaders with long-term ideas that required them to stay in power to actualise. And this is the story of China, Singapore and other ‘Asian Tigers’.

In March 2018, China abolished presidential term limits, which could see Xi Jinping rule indefinitely. China would shift the focus from politics, and succession politics, to economic development.

The exceptional cases like America and other developed democracies with strict term limits, the development can be largely attributed to elite interest and this explains the high inequality rates. Why is this important?

As captured by Ali Mazrui in Who killed democracy in Africa when he posed, “Is Africa undemocratic because it’s poor or it’s poor because it’s undemocratic?”, democracies can’t flourish in poor countries.

Back home. President Kenyatta is all about long-term economic development while DP Ruto is all about short-term economic growth. Both justified but a mix of both much needed.

However, the pursuit of short-term economic development is dangerous. This is because it invites cheap thinking, propels populism and, by extension, cements corruption. Short-termism is bad for economic growth .