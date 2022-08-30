Puzzle of how to treat retired, dead president

John Kamau’s article (Daily Nation, August 22) on the fading legacy of first president Jomo Kenyatta has lifted the lid on an otherwise taboo subject on leaders that we would rather bury under the sand and forget. But at least one thing is for sure. We have so far treated our departed presidents with reverence: True to the meaning that the real measure of civilization is found in how society treats its most vulnerable but also its leaders.

Their invaluable contribution cannot be in vain.The leader belongs to his family first. In public, they must appear as model families. But unknown to you and me, they could be hurting badly inside. Some have troubled relationships with their kin. Laws should be enacted to shield them from some embarrassing moments with regard to their final resting place. Just sample these two examples.

For 38 year, 1979 to 2017, José Eduardo dos Santos ruled Angola with an iron fist. He turned the country into a major oil producer. Indeed, Angola was at one time neck and neck with Nigeria as Africa’s major producer of the ‘black gold’. However, the oil boom only benefited a few people—a small clique in his government and family members.

Accounts frozen and nationalised

The president’s daughter, Isabel dos Santos, was one. She was once listed by Forbes as one of the richest women in Africa. This was before she fell from grace to grass after her father left power in 2017. Immediately, the João Lourenço government began a campaign to pursue all ill-gotten wealth accumulated during his predecessor’s time. Her bank accounts were frozen and nationalised.

It did not matter that the new sheriff in town was once a protégé of the long-serving late president, as his Defence minister. When it came to undoing what his patron had done, he did it with zeal.

In public, Dos Santos had only one wife and several children. He was buried on August 28, nearly two months after his July 8 death, as the family could not agree on whether to bury him in Spain or in his native Luanda, Angola. A Spanish court ruled that his remains be repatriated home for interment.

Helmut Kohl

Dos Santos’s case mirrors that of Helmut Kohl, the former German Chancellor (1982-1998). When he died, his second wife denied him a national memorial. Kohl’s first wife had died earlier in an apparent suicide after years of battling psychological trauma from World War 2. The second wife, 34 years her junior, a former junior speech writer in the Chancellor’s office and a right-wing anti-immigrant crusader, even attempted to prevent Angela Merkel, the revered former German leader whom she had a spite with, from speaking at the memorial, saying it was Kohl’s wish. No blood relative of Kohl’s was present.

Finally, Kohl, the man who ended the cold war, set the reunification of Germany by presiding over the removal of the Berlin Wall that separated East and West Germany, and the architect of the European Union and the euro currency would later be buried in a church cemetery away from his known family graveyard as his close family boycotted the event.



