Put customers in decisions

Corporate bodies and businesses are bending over backwards to appreciate their customers and staff during Customer Service Week, celebrated every first week of October.

Customers have been treated to goodies and heartwarming messages of gratitude.

Official sources say the event was established by the International Customer Service Association in 1984 and proclaimed a national event by the US Congress in 1992.

The main objectives are to recognise customer service professionals and to inform their customers, industry and partners about the importance of customer service in their business.

But how many organisations considered the first objective and celebrated their customer service staff even as they appreciated the customers?

Which organisations have demonstrated, with evidence, that customer service is at the centre of their business?

Value

The theme of this year’s event is sustaining customer inclusion, hence my focus on the second objective.

Companies that want to deliver customer satisfaction must demonstrate, with evidence, that they value customer service.

To achieve that, work on closing feedback and keeping a close eye on the changing needs of a customer.

When we develop customer service strategies without checking the pulse of all touchpoints and feedback, we fail to deliver actions that respond to customer preferences.

Incorporate the voice of the customer in business decisions to understand the solutions they expect and also impact customer retention and, ultimately, business growth.

Voice of the Customer (VoC) is a fact-finding strategy that shares what customers think or feel about a business, product or service—for example, customer surveys, social media feedback, product reviews and word-of-mouth feedback.

Don’t just pay attention to this voice but also reserve a seat for the customer in the boardroom.