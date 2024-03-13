Pursuit of equitable kidney health is a collective task

The World Kidney Day joint steering committee declared "Kidney health for all-advancing equitable access to care and optimal medication practice" as the theme for World Kidney Day 2024 celebrations, to be held today.

This theme could not have been more relevant and timelier in Kenya, where the burden of kidney disease is largely underestimated.

This is despite tangible attempts by the Kenya Renal Association to create a national database and reporting system that identifies the country’s disease burden.

Many Kenyans, especially in rural and marginalised communities, face enormous barriers to equitable kidney care.

These include geographical barriers, financial constraints and a lack of trained kidney care specialists, both nurses and doctors.

Notably, Kenya, with more than 50 million people, has less than 100 nephrologists, 90 per cent of these domiciled in Nairobi County.

Occurs in stages

Not surprisingly, cases of late-stage presentation of kidney disease are common, hence increased mortality and morbidity.

It would be unfair to bundle all causes of late-stage presentation of kidney disease to those factors. The truth is, the medical community contributes immensely to that as they love to operate in secrecy. It is as if telling a patient what ails them is a ticking atomic bomb that nobody wants to detonate.

Chronic kidney disease occurs in stages. It persists over months or years. In that continuum, patients are seen by several doctors, who conveniently only prescribe medications without explaining to the patients that their kidneys are on the way to a cliff.

As a renal nurse specialist, I have lost count of the number of times I have listened to patients on dialysis narrate how they lived with high blood pressure and/or diabetes yet they were not aware of how damaging that can be for the kidneys.

It is important that medics share information with patients and, indeed, the public about kidney disease and the predisposing factors.

However, diabetes or high blood pressure does not always end in kidney failure. Predisposition is not predetermination.

Kidney disease

Given its insidious nature, we use medications to slow the progress of chronic kidney disease. We also use medications to protect the kidneys when one has known risk factors like polycystic kidney disease and sickle cell disease.

But medics cannot maintain the World Kidney Day theme alone. You do nothing for the community without the community.

However noble and charismatic your good deed is, without the community, it will be heavily punished. Without patients and the general public, everything we know and could do as medics is only good for qualitative analysis and journal publication.

But what we know has the power to change communities if we bring the community along. We must doff our spotless white lab coats and well-pressed uniforms and go to villages and towns to speak about kidney disease. Boots must meet asphalt.

It is in teaching about kidney disease that we empower people — about half of whom are living with hypertension and diabetes—to get checked for kidney disease and get involved in slowing down its progress.

The number of patients waiting for a dialysis machine or a new kidney outweighs the available machines and donated organs, even if we manufactured one machine and donated one kidney per minute for the rest of our lives.