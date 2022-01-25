Purge threats to democracy, rights and security from Huduma Bill

In its tumultuous journey, the much-hyped Huduma Namba Bill has faced at least three near-fatal obstacles. But like a mighty river, it keeps going and gathering weights along the way.

The first was the Nubian Forum case, where the decision to roll out Huduma Namba was challenged on several grounds. The court allowed the government to roll out Huduma Namba but made registration optional and also expunged DNA and GPRS from the list of information to be collected.

The second was the Katiba Institute case. And on October 14, last year, the High Court declared the decision of the Executive to roll out Huduma cards without conducting data impact assessment as a violation of the Constitution and the Data Protection Act. Litigation around this matter is ongoing with people raising weighty and relevant issues that cannot just be wished away.

The third was the Senate. There was a tiff regarding the many laws passed by the National Assembly without having been taken through the Senate although they affected counties. The courts found those laws unconstitutional, although the Court of Appeal stayed that decision as arguments go on.

The big question is, why is the government so determined to roll out the Huduma Namba and Card without addressing the concerns raised by Kenyans? The Constitution demands public participation on all matters that will affect the public. Why, then, is the public left out of the Huduma Bill debate?

Change is inevitable. However, the change should be legitimate, aligning with the laws and aspirations of the people. The state should address the issues raised in the courts and, as much as possible, ensure concurrence from those of the contrary view.

Consolidate population data

In the current technological world, data is everything. With a clear set of data, the government can plan effectively. But on the flip side, should personal data fall into the wrong hands, it can be catastrophic.

The Huduma Bill seeks to consolidate population data, ostensibly for ease of access. This is worrisome and pundits have argued against it.

Experts have argued that the safest data is that which is in one’s mind. The second-safest is that in an encrypted format and kept in a secure place with controlled access. The kind of data that the National Integrated Identity Management System (Niims) proposes to have is risky.

Should somebody with a criminal mind access it, there is no telling the damaging that would cause. Suffice it to say, there is a need to make it extremely painful, by imposing severe penalties, for an unauthorised person to access Niims.

Having indispensable data in the singular database is a threat to individual Kenyans and national security, more so when the organisation violates the Data Protection Act.

Threat to democracy

The ambitious Huduma Bill can cause legal gridlocks if passed. Government departments are interdependent but that does not mean they can be merged and experience similar desired performance.

For instance, the Department of Immigration Services has been in existence since Independence. Repealing the Kenya Citizens and Foreign Nationals Management Service Act 2011, which establishes the Directorate of Immigration Services and other related offices, is a recipe for chaos.

The proposed creation of Niims by abolishing departments like registration of births and deaths, national IDs, Integrated Population Registration System (IPRS) and Immigration and putting them under the Interior Principal Secretary goes against Articles 10 and 232 of the Constitution on national values and principles of public service.

Whereas the Constitution seeks to decentralise the government processes, that is a threat to our democracy and a mockery of the supreme law, for which we fought through blood, sweat and tears.

Entrusting such data on one superior PS is a recipe of human rights violations and election malpractices and a threat to national security.

Kenyans are not ready for a bureaucratic layer of dictatorship. Parliament should consider these and other consequences of the bill and either amend or reject it in totality.