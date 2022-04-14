Pupils from informal settlements take their places in national schools

For children from informal settlements, completing primary school is considered a

challenge and attending some of the top secondary schools in Kenya is a tall order.

However, due to the strong foundations set by teachers across their

academies, pupils from Bridge Academies have been selected to join top secondary schools in Kenya.

Bridge Kenya, which runs low-cost community schools across the country,

has been serving underprivileged communities for close to 15 years now.

The transition of pupils from these communities into good secondary schools

is important for them and their families also. It also shifts the prosperity of

communities that have stuck in the cycle of poverty for decades.

Life in the informal settlements is tough. Cognizant of this, President

Uhuru Kenyatta gave a directive for bright, needy and vulnerable pupils from informal

settlements in urban areas to be considered for placement into national schools.

Informal settlements

Bridge entered 1,975 candidates for the 2021 KCPE exam; 1013 boys and 962 girls. For the seventh consecutive year, our pupils outperformed the national average, scoring 17.7 points better.

The average Bridge score was 267.7 points in contrast to 250 points which is the

national average. This difference is equivalent to approximately 1.09 year of

additional schooling.

The average pass rate for Bridge pupils was 61.5 percent, with the passing rate of

pupils who have been at Bridge for five years and above at 76 percent. The average

score of pupils at Bridge for more than five years was 290.5 marks

compared to 283.3 marks the previous year.

Our best performing boy was Edwin Oduor from Majengo Mapya Community in the

greater informal settlements of Likoni, Mombasa. He scored an outstanding 402

marks and has been selected to join Starehe Boy’s Centre and School.

Our top performing girls were Joyce Kemunto and Florence Kwamboka from Mukuru

Kwa Njenga in Nairobi, both scoring 401 marks. Joyce and Florence

have been selected to join Alliance Girls High School and Nyabururu Girls High

School respectively.

Since 2015, the number of girls attending Bridge schools who excel in the KCPE with

at least 250 marks and above has increased by 30 percent.

All of our instructional materials are designed based on a thorough analysis of the

national curriculum content to ensure we are giving pupils the best possible

instruction and practice opportunities.

Digital teacher guides

Our classroom lessons are delivered using digital teacher guides, which are

designed to enhance the content presented to the pupils in the textbooks. Teacher

guides include teacher modelling of frequently missed questions as well as sub-skills

required to answer test questions correctly.

Additional activities in teacher guides are specifically designed to support success in

the KCPE exam. These include questions, which allow for quick practice answering

actual test questions, as well as KCPE revision lessons, which provide a review of

syllabus content covered in prior years that is covered in the exam.

Many children from underserved communities would have a far greater opportunity

to attend top secondary schools if they had the foundations in place from a primary

level.

Girls such as Kemunto and Kwamboka from Mukuru Kwa Njenga

community have performed well to get selected into top national schools, but

not everyone is as fortunate. We must strive to provide strong learning opportunities

for all children, including those from informal settlements so that everybody has an

equal opportunity to turn their dreams into a reality.