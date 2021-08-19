Punish killers in uniform

Young Kenyans have always been at the receiving end of police brutality. Media platforms are replete with images and video clips of police officers beating civilians during peaceful protests, in the marketplaces, on the streets or during the dusk-to-dawn curfew without justification.

Human Rights Watch says at least six people died from police violence in the first 10 days of the Covid-19-instigated curfew. Most recently, Embu brothers Benson Njiru and Emmanuel Mutura died in custody after arrest over curfew violation.

It is disheartening that those mandated to protect their fellow citizens are the very danger. The Interior ministry must account for these deaths by setting up an effective disciplinary system. Why does it take so long for the officers to be charged? The public no longer trust the police with their lives. Thorough structural changes are necessary to weed out the bad apples in the National Police Service.

Young people are not enemies of the state; therefore, their interaction with the police should be cordial .The police are in a strong position to institute attitude and behaviour change. Additionally, the ministry should train the officers on strategies and methods of interacting and dealing with the youth and juveniles. They should also eradicate belligerence and other aggressive law enforcement tactics.

Police reforms

Importantly, the police cannot oversee itself. But the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa), which was established through an Act of Parliament to provide for civilian oversight over the work of the police, has not lived up to its mandate. It should publicly tackle police offenders.

Since 2003, successive governments have campaigned on the basis of police reforms. The police high command set up an office for that. There was even a change of name from police “force” to “service”. But that turned out to be mere lofty promises.

Kenyans deserve a dependable police that lives up to its “Utumishi kwa Wote (Service to All)” motto.

As Pope John Paul II said, “A nation that kills its own children is a nation without hope.”