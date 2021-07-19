Punish Covid-19 cash scam culprits to remedy situation

For many ordinary Kenyans, the coronavirus pandemic could not have struck at a worse time. Even before the first Covid-19 case in mid-March last year, the economy was plummeting, the government was broke and borrowing heavily, the cost of living had skyrocketed and many families were struggling to make ends meet.

There was palpable apprehension about the impact the coronavirus control restrictions imposed by the government could have on those already vulnerable. A lot more needed to be done to provide social security.

Thousands of families lost their source of income during the lockdown as businesses closed down and sole breadwinners losing jobs. Low-income households faced hunger and eviction.

A 27-year-old mother of three in Soweto settlement, in Nairobi’s Kayole area, told us: “I had no food for my children; they would cry for days. I started handwashing clothes for a fee but still could not pay rent for months.”

But a 39-year-old mother of four in the same area said in October even the menial jobs had dwindled: “The people who used to give us work became afraid of us. They thought we could transmit the virus to them. We started going without food.”

The authorities appeared to respond promptly. On March 25, the President unveiled a pandemic response programme that seemed to balance the strict restrictions with some relief for the vulnerable. He allocated Sh10 billion to an existing social assistance programme to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the elderly, orphans and persons with disabilities.

On May 23, the government said it would broaden it with a new Sh10 billion fund for poor families in informal settlements and virus-prone rural areas.

Economic and social rights

The President said the government was sending out Sh250 million every week to those families. This should have raised eyebrows, as such an amount going out weekly without clear modalities opened it up to abuse or even outright corruption.

Between September and February, we talked to 136 people, including residents of Nairobi’s informal settlements and government officials, to assess the cash transfer programme’s impact on basic rights, standards of living and social security.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani told us that 332,563 vulnerable families in 21 counties had received the cash from April to November. Of these, 29,000 families, said Nairobi County Commissioner Fiona Mworoa, were from teh city’s low-income neighbourhoods like Mathare, Kayaba, Kibera, Kariobangi and Soweto. But that is fewer than five per cent of the over 600,000 families in the city who were in dire need of support.

It was, however, different on the ground. Instead of the weekly transfers for 35 weeks, the frequency and duration varied widely with the majority receiving the transfer four times while others received nothing despite being registered. Some started receiving the transfers in April but most did not for months and it stopped long before end of November, when the programme should have ended.

Beneficiaries said the money could barely pay for food for a day, meaning the government had failed to assess their needs to determine the level of support required. “I started receiving Sh1,000 in June, and it came after every two weeks,” said a father of one in Kayole’s Matopeni area. “It would come when we had no food, so I would spend it immediately. I received the last payment in August.”

The programme, though a positive step, failed to meet national standards. Citizens are constitutionally entitled to economic and social rights, including to adequate food and freedom from hunger. The government is under legal obligation to provide appropriate social assistance to Kenyans who are unable to support themselves and their dependents.

But it can still remedy the situation by streamlining all social security programmes for the vulnerable and making information on registration and selection criteria public. It should also promptly and thoroughly investigate allegations of irregularities or misappropriation of money to send a clear message of zero tolerance to conduct that denies Kenyans their basic rights.

Mr Otsieno is an East Africa researcher (mattheo@hrw.org) at Human Rights Watch, in Nairobi.