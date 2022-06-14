Pump resources into CBC

The introduction of Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) in 2017 was a dramatic change in the education sector. Education stakeholders envisioned a curriculum to equip learners with skills to solve day-to-day problems. Though anchored on identifying and fostering a learner’s innate abilities, it is, however, saddening that inequality could hinder the potential of CBC.

On March 28, during the release of the 2021 KCPE results, Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia revealed that the country has a shortage of 114,581 tutors in primary and post-primary institutions. This is a huge gap that could have a detrimental effect on the ongoing implementation of CBC. Being more of a practical system than 8-4-4, more teachers are required for CBC. The system also has more subjects compared to 8-4-4.

Besides, with the perennial infrastructure problem in schools, there is a shortage of classrooms. As of 2020, there were 32,437 primary schools and 10,413 secondary schools. Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said the government planned to build 10,000 classrooms to facilitate CBC. Their distribution, however, especially among schools with less space, is proving lopsided. But the ministry deserves praise for monitoring the construction.

Not equitably distributed

Equipment for teaching CBC isn’t equitably distributed, even with so many subjects being taught. Enough equipment in every school is necessary to ensure total exposure of children to the subjects on offer and broaden their choice of courses, whether sciences, the arts or technical fields.

The ministry has a long way to go as far as CBC is concerned. More teachers should be trained or recruited to avert shortages that could hinder smooth learning. More classrooms are also required to avoid overcrowding in classrooms. Finally, the relevant equipment required should be fairly distributed to ensure all parts of the country get quality education as envisaged in Article 53 and the Children Act.



