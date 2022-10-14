Public school system is still the cornerstone of basic education

In recent years, parents with the means impulsively prefer taking their children to private schools as opposed to public schools.

Among the reasons they cite for this preference are that private schools focus on academic quality; that they involve parents and the learners in the day-to-day running of the school; and that they give learners individual attention as parents believe a reasonable teacher-learner ratio works best.

Nothing can be further from the truth. Despite the appearance, the public school system in this country remains the norm rather than the exception in the education system in this country.

The private school system doesn’t dominate the primary school system. A significant number of parents prefer to enrol their children in the public secondary school system.

There is an enigma: something you cannot measure that permeates the public school system. And that something has education at its bottom. That is the reason they are attractive.

Contrary to popular perceptions, the public school system is still focused on the enduring tenets of education: it Teaches literacy, numeracy and knowledge that are important in life. This is the foundation that is critical to post-primary education.

It is the reason why the children of a significant number of parents with money are enrolled in the public primary school system.

They know that public primary schools have the ability to impart the foundational knowledge, and skills-set necessary to competently follow and understand the secondary education curriculum.

These foundational skills are very important for children's readiness and ability to take advantage of the equality of opportunity that underpins democracy anywhere in the world.

The parents could comfortably enrol their children in private primary schools. But choose to have them in public primary schools.

Let’s face it. Public primary schools evidently focus on academic quality. The only difference perhaps is that the focus is more nuanced, refined, and subtle.

It is tempting to dismiss the quality of educational experience teachers in public schools give learners if we look at the performance in KCPE to the exclusion of other no-examinable variables in education.

Education encompasses things that are not tested in a national examination but which are part and parcel of education.

Notwithstanding this, learners in public primary schools have what in educational jargon they call entry behaviour. Entry behaviour refers to essential knowledge, attitudes or skills — just before they start undertaking secondary education curriculum.

The modest marks they get in KCPE do not negate their readiness and ability to meaningfully learn the secondary education curriculum.

Teacher-learner ratio is critical to learning. It makes differentiated teaching — thanks to learner differences — possible.

However, this doesn’t, ipso facto, guarantee quality learning or any learning at all. The quality of the teacher — in terms of content mastery and delivery — is critical to instructional quality.

Ultimately comparatively larger class sizes don’t mean children cannot learn. Teacher quality — in terms of education, training and experience — is the controlling factor in quality teaching and learning.

Public primary schools have some of the most experienced instructors in the country. They educate the children who turn up in their schools. The teachers teach. The learners learn.

The students have not had learning challenges when they transit to secondary schools. The impact the schools have on learners, across the board, is worth taking home.

Quality teaching

Education goes beyond grades. Quality teaching and learning are taking place in public primary schools around the country.

All told, the quality educational experience is not tied to top-grade marks, as important as it appears to be. Nor does it sum up the quantum of knowledge, skills, values and habits of thinking that education imparts or nurtures in learners.

The non-examinable dimension of education is not only critical to subsequent learning, but also to career and civic life.

Truth be said: the public secondary school system is the system of choice for many able parents. It offers instructional quality to learners and, what is very important, it’s comparatively cheaper than the private secondary system.

The public school system is the king of the basic education institutions in this country.

It is king because it is accessible to children from all walks of life. It is king because it focuses on academic quality as required by educational policy, curricular and standards.

It is king because students who get admitted into secondary schools not only competently follow the secondary curriculum but also register remarkable improvement in their KCSE scores compared to their KCPE scores.

Kenyan public school system has played a very important role in our society. Over 90 percent of the current generation of leaders went to public schools and became the backbone of our country — a regional power of no mean standing.

It was Horace Mann, the American Educator who said that education “is the great equalizer of the conditions of men, the balance wheel of the social machinery.” We cannot write off public schools.

In Book 8 of Politics, Aristotle explained the importance of public education to democratic governance. He points out the different foundational ethos of governments:

“The legislator should direct his attention above all to the education of youth; for the neglect of education does harm to the constitution. The citizen should be moulded to suit the form of government under which he lives. For each government has a peculiar character which originally formed and which continues to preserve it. The character of democracy creates democracy, and the character of oligarchy creates oligarchy; and always the better the character, the better the government.”

Basic education is a strategic asset. Private schools complement government investment in schooling. It cannot substitute it. It is not even substitutable.