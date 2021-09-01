Pssst, you can be anything you want to be

Growing up, we were encouraged to follow our dreams. When anyone asked what we wanted to be in future, we would proudly enumerate lawyers, pilots, and on good days, aeronautical engineers.

The world has shifted from dream jobs to pragmatic ones. Jobs that will pay the bills. It is in this premise that career coaching for students in high school should go beyond expensive clichés. What is there is coated with unrealistic hyperbolic undertones like ‘believe in yourself’ and ‘the power of positive thinking’. Not that these two are bad concepts, but students cannot make career choices solely on self-belief and positivity. We cannot live on bread alone.

Students must be encouraged to pursue career paths that will act as foundations for their dreams. Gives both stability and liberty. In a cut-throat capitalistic economy, a marketable course will plant your feet on sturdy rock while allowing your arms to spread in all directions. Few of us actually work in the jobs we trained in. We found a way to work elsewhere and adapt. If we were to encourage possibilities for students, it eases off the pressure of perfection.

While young, it is the time to make several decisions, regret a few and live with the rest. It is the time to study various things and gain skills and knowhow in everything one pleases under the sun. Having a secure foundation in one’s career gives the leeway to diversify. Two of those versatile careers are medicine and nursing. These offer a great base for anyone to be anything they want to be.

It’s erroneous to imagine that all doctors and nurses are limited to hospitals. Far from it, these professionals are trained in a wide variety of skills that can help them pursue other disciplines. Michael Crichton, the enviable writer of ‘Jurassic Park’, proves this. He studied medicine and went on to become an author.

Blue collar jobs

Nurses turn into medical advocates, journalists, health informants, telehealth experts etc. It is just a matter of realising that the education you gain in one field is easily transferrable to other areas. Our brains are enviably plastic, capable of learning throughout our lives. It then follows that we can be anything we choose to be at any point in our lives.

Conditioning students to only be one thing is retrogressive in the 21st Century. One field must act as a springboard for more. In their 20s and 30s, young adults must make their big moves in career. It is a time to even study philosophy and then tell us how you make a career out of sounding clever.

Furthermore, present times have taught us that blue collar jobs are as marketable as white-collar jobs, if not more. Technical and Vocational education Training institutes produce equipped Kenyans in various blue-collar roles. Employers must open their doors to TVET graduates.

Contract a plumber who has gone to school. Work with an electrician who has studied what they claim expertise in. Inasmuch as these jobs are handy, having the theoretical foundation makes it even more technical. Theory fosters practice. There is room for you whether you had an A or E in your KCSE.

These two strategies will delete the linear thinking that is common in our high schools. It helps everyone see that indeed, whether gifted academically or not, there is a chance for you in the job market. There is room for you whether you had an A or E in your KCSE. This is how we create a just and economically viable society. This is how we eliminate the pressure to get As in our students because whether we like it or not, any A is accompanied by several Bs and Es. We cannot treat students as if all they will be is determined by their grades.