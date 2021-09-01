Pssst, you can be anything you want to be

Thinking woman

Having a secure foundation in one’s career gives the leeway to diversify.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Catherine Maina

Nephrology nurse

What you need to know:

  • Students must be encouraged to pursue career paths that will act as foundations for their dreams.
  • While young, it is the time to make several decisions, regret a few and live with the rest.

Growing up, we were encouraged to follow our dreams. When anyone asked what we wanted to be in future, we would proudly enumerate lawyers, pilots, and on good days, aeronautical engineers. 

