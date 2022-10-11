PSC must adopt aptitude testing for recruitment

Recruitment is receiving unparalleled attention in the national and international arena, offering employers a unique opportunity to articulate best practices in the processes.

Fair hiring is a moral aspect of recruitment. When a few biased individuals are left to select the candidates, they may decide to hire based on factors other than competence, performance and skills. The best candidates are left out and most applicants feel discriminated against and remain disgruntled with the process.

The ongoing Public Service Commission (PSC) recruitment has provided 585 shortlisted candidates to be vetted for the principal secretary position. Within less than 10 days—from September 27, when the extended deadline was issued, and October 6, when the list was made public—the recruiters perused more than 9,000 applications.

One marvels at the speed. Was the method of selection used fair and in tandem with the vibe of our country, where the new government in place emphasizes fairness? Was the advertisement for the jobs merely to tick boxes—fulfill a policy that requires known internal candidates to be only considered if external interviewees are also included?

Unless hiring decisions are defensible, citizens remain dissatisfied and get the feeling that developing oneself and building competencies is not that important and all that one needs is networks. But what are some of the ways to solve this perennial problem of unfair hiring practices?

Defining feature

Defensible, pre-employment methods include aptitude testing. Their acceptability is, certainly, a defining feature of employment today. Developed by psychologists, they are an innovative mechanism, whereby employers can determine the skills and suitability of a job candidate in given activities. Reliable for assessing abilities and competencies through a range of testing formats, they provide better-informed invulnerable hiring decisions.

It is, therefore, critical that government agencies such as PSC select the best possible candidate(s) for optimum output at work using methods that give the applicants confidence in the selection process. Only then can we have transparency in a process likely to be infiltrated by malpractices.

To attain national and organisational goals and best outputs, pre-employment tests are objective methods to inform the hiring process and give concrete results that are standardised.

An example of fair play is the National Integration and Integration Commission (NCIC), which, in collaboration with the Psychology Department of Kenyatta University, used aptitude testing to select 10 employees out of the fully qualified 1,500 applicants in their recruitment drive in January.

For now, I wish the 8,500 applicants (particularly the disgruntled ones, like myself) who dared believe and hoped for a fair chance and recognition of our aptitudes all the best. Let us keep hope alive.