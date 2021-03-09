Provide accurate data on women with disabilities

As the political atmosphere in Kenya gets hotter in preparation for next year’s General Election, it is imperative to reflect on the marginalised groups and their role in the leadership spaces.

Consider women with disabilities, who perfectly fit this category, and more so as we mark the International Women’s Day and month.

This year’s theme, “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world”, cannot, and should not, be taken lightly. We must think critically about what the statement means to a woman with disability in Kenya.

A better place to start this conversation is to ask ourselves: “Where are the women with disabilities?” It’s quite regrettable that the statistics from the 2019 census cannot answer the question of disability data appropriately. The data indicates that 1.9 per cent of men have a disability, compared to 2.5 per cent of women.

Blind to their needs

The 2009 census shows that 3.4 per cent of men and 3.5 per cent of women had a disability. This clearly shows that data on disability is inaccurate. It demonstrates underrepresentation of persons with disabilities and, in this case, should draw our attention to women with disabilities.

With this setback at play, it becomes almost impossible for women with disabilities to enjoy the fruits of equality in leadership. It also means that budget allocation to programmes that promote their development, such as education, health and employment, will be blind to their needs. Moreover, the inaccuracy in data hinders inclusivity in the country’s Covid-19 response.

Of course, there are a few wins for women with disabilities, in the public and private sector. However, the room to accommodate more of them should be made accessible and this can be done if, and when, we have accurate figures.