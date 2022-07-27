Protect yourself from Hepatitis B

July 28 is the World Hepatitis Day. This year’s theme, “Bringing hepatitis care closer to you”, seeks to raise awareness about the need to simplify and expand hepatitis care to primary health institutions, community-based venues, and areas outside hospital premises.

The revised Global Health Sector Strategies for HIV, viral hepatitis, and STDs for 2022-2030, stress person-cantered care, system alignment, and service integration to achieve eradication by 2030. To eliminate hepatitis, at least 60 per cent of those living with B and C must be detected by 2025, and 50 per cent must be cured or getting treatment by 2025.

There is a sort of viral illness that may be passed from one person to another by direct touch. In addition, the chance of its transmission is increased by the objects that were used by an infected person as well as by having intercourse without protection.

Pregnant woman

When an infected pregnant woman has a child, there is an increased risk that the virus will be passed on to the unborn child. It is important to be aware that the Hepatitis B virus cannot be passed on by the transmission of coughs, a shake of the hand, or a kiss. Through the use of a blood test, it is possible to determine whether or not you are infected with this illness.

There are five different variations of the hepatitis virus. All forms of A, B, C, D, and E are included in this. Hepatitis B is regarded as the most serious. People may recover from Hepatitis B within six months if they get the appropriate therapy; but, if the virus test remains positive after six months, the condition will progress into a chronic illness. Because of this, there is a significant increase in the likelihood of developing liver cirrhosis and liver cancer.

Acute hepatitis

Patients who have acute hepatitis may also have symptoms such as jaundice, nausea, vomiting, stomach discomfort, and pain in their joints and muscles.