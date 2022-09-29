Protect whistleblowers

The recent elections once again brought to the fore weighty questions regarding the handling of whistleblowers.

Prior to the IEBC accusations and counter-accusations amongst the commissioners, Maasai Mara University was in focus with the vice-chancellor being accused of financial misappropriation.

Regrettably, the VC was reinstated—the integrity questions against her notwithstanding—leaving the whistleblower exposed.

Considering the interplay between politics and religion in this country, we can draw parallels between prophets and whistleblowers.

According to the Bible, in the Old Testament, God spoke to his people through prophets.

Some came bearing good news and others the contrary. Instructively, the former were received with joy and gained a heroic status.

But the harbingers of doom were persecuted, ignored and even killed. More than 2,000 years later, our modern-day ‘prophets’ in public institutions (read whistleblowers) continue to receive the same treatment as the Old Testament seers of yore.

The term “whistleblower” can be used, loosely, to refer to anyone who reports wrongdoing to either the management or the general public through law enforcement agencies or public forums.

The sensitive information is shared with the public in a bid to prevent further misappropriation of funds or integrity and transparency concerns on the leadership.

But, taking into account how whistleblowers are treated in Kenya, it is increasingly becoming a herculean task to speak truth to power.

Ours is a history of persecuting and punishing those who step forward to warn the public of misgovernance and corruption. Sadly, they find no refuge in the law.

Whistleblowers should be protected, regardless of their motivation or to whom and where they report lest they shy away from fingering misgovernance.

The Kenya Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act is loudly silent on such protection while the Public Officer Ethics Act does not encourage whistleblowing due to ‘siri kali’ of the Official Secrecy Act.