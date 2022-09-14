Protect the many Kenyans in low-wage Gulf slavery

For the past few weeks, there has been a viral video of a young Kenyan woman, Diana Chepkemoi, crying for help in Saudi Arabia.

This was not the first case. Most of these young women come from poor families and are lured by unlicensed rogue labour agencies who offer them job opportunities in the Middle East with a monthly wage of $220, more than they can earn as a maid in Kenya.

The high rate of unemployment and the rising cost of living are to blame for that.

For the girls, it is a golden opportunity to earn a living in the hope of sending their earnings back home to improve the lives of their kin, most of them wallowing in abject poverty.

Central Bank of Kenya data show remittances from the Gulf region in 2020 was more than $120 million, up by 50 per cent from 2019 figures.

Latest reports show 87,784 Kenyans who lived and worked in Saudi Arabia, 93 of whom died in the kingdom between 2019 and 2021.

The scenario plays out in neighbouring countries. For instance, more than 140,000 Ugandans work in Saudi Arabia.

These Kenyans have one embassy to turn to, which also serves their compatriots in Iraq and Kuwait.

It has become the norm that when Kenyans arrive in Saudi Arabia, distraught calls and cries for help begin to ring.

Those lucky to escape abuse at the hands of their purported employers, who turn out to be slave masters, usually become undocumented and are at risk of facing falsified charges by the police for absconding and being detained unfairly for months.

One could also be handed over to another abusive household or be held as a sex slave. In a worst-case scenario, they are returned home in a casket.

Thomson Reuters Foundation reports that, in 2020, there were more than 1,000 cases of Kenyans in distress, up from 880 in 2019.

Unfortunately, when Kenyans cry out for help from their consular offices, the calls often land on deaf ears.

The diplomats in the Kenyan embassy in the capital Riyadh allegedly pay no heed to the cries of their tortured sisters and brothers.

And if they respond, the rhythm is always the same: “We will follow up.” But they never do.

Stringent measures

The time has come for our government to send a strong delegation of top officials to their counterparts in Saudi Arabia to put an end to the abuse and senseless murder of Kenyan workers abroad.

They need to review all existing agreements—which could be weak and, hence, allow rogue employers to subject domestic workers to a life of servitude.

The Ministry of Labour must also put in place stringent measures to vet recruitment agencies.

This has been the same song for the past years but nothing conclusive has come out of it.

Yet, innocent Kenyans still get murdered and the bereaved families are left destitute as they fundraise for burials.

The torture and death of our compatriots in the Gulf is a constant reminder of the government’s negligence to protect the people.

The embassy has been of little; they have abandoned their own.