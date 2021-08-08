Protect the ideas for development from politicians

It is clear that all the players across the political divide are talking about building an economy that will reduce poverty levels in 2022-27. The politicians, most of whom are neither economists nor finance specialists, are on it to tell the country how it can be done.

We know what our politicians are capable of doing if not checked. One group is talking about setting aside Sh30 billion to give to the “hustler” businesses for start-ups or build-ups but is loudly silent on how to improve the incomes of the citizens who form the market base.

Another outfit is talking about strengthening the counties through more funding while they are not telling us how they will grow the economy to increase government revenues and, hence, allocations to the devolved governments.

These baseless discussions are not new. Ideas developed by our technocrats to move the country to greater heights as regards economic growth have been hijacked and mixed up with ‘sacred cow’ and ‘white elephant’ projects, ethnicity-based arguments and non-technical-based projects, all without feasibility studies.

Economic growth

Let anybody who loves this county realise how critically important it is to capture the discussion and shape it for Kenya’s — not the politicians’ — benefit as this is likely to shape the 2022-27 economic growth/retardation models.

It is at this stage that our business universities, media houses, business institutions, technocrats and major stakeholders should come together and lead the discussion, albeit devoid of politics, and let’s avoid the mess these political leaders have taken us through in the past.

Let the discussion take the direction of how to take advantage of the UhuRuto infrastructure projects being completed (whether we condemn or applaud them, they’re here with us and will be part of our assets and loans discussion); repay the ballooning public debt; increase efficiency in agriculture, mining and new ventures; and, lastly, get new markets for our produce.