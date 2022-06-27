Protect security guards; they are human beings

Two night guards were recently killed in as many weeks and others injured in Matungu Sub-county Kakamega by an armed gang that is ferrying stolen property. This might raise queries about the measures that are in place to help them look out for themselves as they guard the lives and property of their employers. Which might prompt the rethinking of issuing them with guns.

Night guards, like the police, deal with offenders, including criminals. Armed or unarmed, their first reaction against anyone who interferes with their work is to hinder them by attacking to either maim or kill them.

Many of the night guards wield blunt objects such as a rungu (club), machete or bow and arrows for defence. But that is ineffective, considering the issue of proximity—especially if the intruders they are won’t to, is armed with a gun.

Special training for these guards on how to handle guns can be implemented to prevent any risks that may arise. It can be achieved through setting standards and, if those are met, their employers—even as a larger initiative by the government—can take them through it and, when completed, license them to possess one. This could be one of the mitigations to curb the wave of attacks that seem to target them more.

Flashlight

Subjecting them to the evils of the night with only a flashlight and a simple defence equipment against a malicious coterie is rather selfish and inconsiderate, bearing in mind that we have put them out there for our service. It also calls for the relevant individuals to ensure the set requirements during their shifts are provided for.

The efforts of ending attacks on watchmen, if they are to be successful, should also not be based on any socio-political factors but rather on securing the lives of the innocent men who are only trying to make an honest living!