Protect rural women’s land rights and they will pull Africa’s economy out of Covid -19 pandemic

rural woman

Beatrice Awino tends to her cows in Butula, Busia County on May 20, 2017.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Esther Mwaura-Muiru Leah Mugehera  &  Grace Ananda

Ask any small holder farmer in Africa about their experience with the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and you are more likely to sample a story of personal economic decline than a near-death health experience with Covid-19.

