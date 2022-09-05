Protect rights of vendors to trade in streets

kanjo, hawkers, Governor Johnson Sakaja , Nairobi, Street vending , Street vendors,

It is the nature of life for people to ply different trades during their lifetime. To some, their lot may be to run government, others to tender to fields and others to vend in the streets. Yet, whatever one’s work may be, we always should hold in reverence—as Ruskin reminds us—poor men and their work and great men and their work.

Street vending as the art of selling household goods and other daily use articles in street pavements and other public spaces continues to receive a stepmother’s affection from the authorities and the public. Often, the vendors are treated as a nuisance and perceived as an legitimate workforce.

Labour rights are now a permanent feature in our constitutional framework. Article 41 provides a raft of labour rights, including the right to reasonable working conditions. But even with the legal edicts, street vendors cannot reconcile the beauty of the law and their confined spaces. The nature of their daily conduct is rife with constant harassment by county askaris (‘kanjo’) and an unclean workplace.

Mistreatment

Of all counties, Nairobi is most notorious for brazen mistreatment of street vendors. Fortunately, the new regime at City Hall is characterised by the political will to help the vendor make ends meet. Governor Johnson Sakaja bears the burden of transmuting the lives of vendors, who have long been inflicted irreparable and irredeemable wrongs.

Chief of these wrongs is harassment by the infamous kanjo. There is nothing more inhuman than to afflict the uncomfortable. To cater—and to cater successfully for street vendors—is an undertaking that must pursue a keen sense of justice. The constant ambush and illegal confiscation of their wares by kanjo falls short of a shared thread of justice. Thorough training of the officers to acquire a considerable elegance of manners is a good start. Fortunately, the new administration has since considered that. That’s a step in the just direction.

Vending zones

Another possible addition to improve street vending as a trade is the demarcation and designation of vending zones. And such zones should have essential facilities such as parking spaces, sanitation services and proper lighting.

Nonetheless, street vendors should bear the primary obligation in maintaining the cleanliness and public hygiene of the vending zones and the adjoining areas.

Street vendors should also seek to be unionised under the auspices of a robust trade union. Through such unions, they can negotiate for better working conditions and boost their working rights. That will also aid in their approaching the courts when their labour rights are violated or are under the threat of violation.

While previous regimes in Nairobi have failed street vendors, there seems to be optimism that Sakaja is cut from a different cloth. And he should listen to the rightful concerns of his electorate—whatever their rank and demeanour.



