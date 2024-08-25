Protect reproductive rights

The 2010 constitution was a great milestone for Kenyans. With the change in governance to allow for inclusion of women in leadership, there was hope that sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) issues would gain prominence.

But stalled implementation of the constitution, lack of awareness and ill-advised amendments have undermined these rights. The legal inaccessibility of family planning and reproductive health services has resulted in a high unmet need and a high maternal mortality rate.

The government should ensure that all Kenyans, and particularly women, have affordable, suitable and reliable access to family planning and reproductive health services. This will improve maternal health, support the achievement of national development goals, improve gender equality, and improve overall social and economic well-being.

Sexually risky behaviours

As Kenya prepares to celebrate the 14th anniversary of the promulgation of the constitution tomorrow, there’s concern over potential alteration of key constitutional clauses that could significantly impact SRHR.

These proposals that are crafted to take Kenya backwards will affect women and girls greatly. Denying women and girls safe abortion, yet we know too well that abortion is the leading cause of maternal death, is simply unacceptable.

Restricting access to abortions and contraceptive services could have dire consequences for women’s health and autonomy. Such change might push individuals to seek unsafe alternatives, endangering their lives. The church is trying to turn a blind eye to the fact that young people are having unprotected sex.

Proposing to make abortion and some reproductive services illegal will not prevent young people from engaging in sexually risky behaviours. Giving the young people adequate information and proper needed healthcare services including reproductive healthcare will have a more positive outcome.