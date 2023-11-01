Protect private property

The story of Kamau Waitiki will be told for years and generations. It is one of how an enterprising man from central Kenya worked very hard abroad to acquire vast tracks of land in Likoni, Mombasa, but lost it all to equally enterprising invaders calling themselves ‘squatters’.

It all started in 1997, as the country was headed to the second multiparty general election. As happens then, calculated moves were put in place by politicians to evict non-local to prevent them from voting.

Within no time, the previously quiet tourist resort city was turned upside-down by heavily armed marauding gangs who even had the audacity to invade Likoni Police Station’s armoury and steal guns.

The Waitiki farm was invaded and occupied by thousands, who laid claim to it as their ancestral land taken away from them by foreign occupiers.

It did not matter to them that the new landlord had bought the land way back from the previous owner, a Canadian who was relocating back home.

Fortunately for him, it all ended well when the government bought the land at market price and distributed it to the illegal occupiers for settlement.

In Endebess, Trans Nzoia County, a similar case was ongoing since 1984, involving Justice Benna Lutta of the East African Court of Appeal.

Invaders divided the vast land among themselves but his pleas to have the government evict them were ignored.

As one very conversant with law, he judge sued the government for not safeguarding his right to property. He won the case and government was slapped with a compensation award of close to Sh1 billion.

Now, the government is confronted with the monumental Kirima land saga in Nairobi’s Eastlands.

But unlike the Waitiki and Lutta cases, many of the Kirima land occupiers are innocent buyers caught up in a racket. Sadly, land cases drag on in court.



