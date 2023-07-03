Protect peaceful protests

The recent incidents of police brutality against peaceful protestors have raised significant concerns about the erosion of democratic values and the stifling of citizen voices in the country.

It is imperative that the Judiciary take a strong stand on this matter and ensure the protection of constitutionally guaranteed rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

The Constitution explicitly upholds these fundamental freedoms and it is high time the court pronounced itself on the anomaly of [often armed] police attacking harmless protestors.

Instances of heavy-handed police responses to peaceful demonstrators abound.

Instead of facilitating a safe environment for citizens to express their grievances, they resort to arbitrary arrests, threats and physical abuse. That can only be a deliberate attempt by the government at silencing dissenting voices and suppressing legitimate concerns.

Peaceful protests have been unjustly criminalised, creating an environment where those in power act with impunity as their critics are silenced. Recently, in Nairobi’s CBD, peaceful protestors against the Finance Bill 2023 were tear-gassed and arrested.

Rather than address the grievances put forth by the people, the police exacerbated the situation by employing excessive force and then shifting the blame onto the demonstrators. Earlier, in March, a third-year Maseno University student was gunned down by police officers during Azimio la Umoja protests.

The ability of citizens to voice their concerns and hold leaders to account is the cornerstone of democracy. When the government suppresses peaceful protests and curtails freedom of expression, it poses a direct threat to the democratic fabric of the nation. By impeding the popular voice, leaders undermine the very essence of representative governance.

The Judiciary must take immediate action. The court should issue orders explicitly prohibiting the police from harming peaceful protestors and infringing upon their constitutional rights. The Judiciary must stand as a pillar of justice, ensuring that the law is upheld and citizens’ rights safeguarded.