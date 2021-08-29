Protect pastoral communities and their land rights, practices

Herds boy

Young herders from the indigenous Samburu pastoral community herd their family cattle after being given access to pasture on the plains of the Loisaba wildlife conservancy.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Loikenu Lenasalon

What you need to know:

  • The land tenure system started by colonialists has denied herding societies their rights.
  • This system came with subtle delegitimation of pastoralism as boundaries and fixity is the norm.

Pastoralism, as a potentially sustainable form of land use, is often misunderstood at national planning and economic levels. This is because research and studies that have been undertaken rarely find expression in a policy context and hardly influence planning.

