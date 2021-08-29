Protect pastoral communities and their land rights, practices

Pastoralism, as a potentially sustainable form of land use, is often misunderstood at national planning and economic levels. This is because research and studies that have been undertaken rarely find expression in a policy context and hardly influence planning.

The land question in areas occupied by pastoralists like Samburu, Turkana, Laikipia, Marsabit, West Pokot, and Baringo has geographical, political, economic, social and demographic factors. The nature and manner in which rights to and interest in various categories of land are created or determined, allocated and enjoyed, is crucial to land as property for these resource dependent nomadic communities of the semi-arid north.

The land tenure system started by colonialists has denied herding societies their rights. This system came with subtle delegitimation of pastoralism as boundaries and fixity is the norm. A majority of pastoralists in northern Kenya depend on flexible and negotiated cross boundary access to land and resources, which has not been provided for in many land reform processes.

Overtime, the rights of pastoralists to land have become tenuous as land holding and land use patterns continue to change. The land policy has largely emphasised on agrarian and urban development reforms even in areas where pastoralism is a suitable practice.

In 2016 the Community Land Act was enacted to provide for the legal recognition, protection, and registration of the community land, the management and administration of the community lands, and the role of the county governments in relation to unregistered community lands. Over three million acres of unregistered community land has been proposed for conversion to public land in the last 50 years, without consultation with, or payment of compensation to the communities.

Huge parcels of community land in these areas are mainly used for livestock keeping. It contains areas designated by the communities as critical drought reserves, livestock migration, marketing routes and communal grazing areas like Samburu, Laikipia and Isiolo counties.

However, these critical reserves are largely perceived by outsiders as idle land. The areas are also used for harvesting dry land products, at times for fishing, mining, wind farming, sand harvesting, irrigation, tourism and bee keeping. It also contains sacred and cultural sites.

Collective land tenure

The marginalised communities have already lost huge pasture lands to game parks, conservancies, national reserves and major national development projects such as roads, dams, military camps and airports.

In 2019, the Ministry of Lands asked 24 counties to submit inventories of unregistered community land. Unluckily, the process of developing these inventories of unregistered community land was marked by lack of transparency and clarity on the interpretation of the law, on both the requirements and deadlines.

This, coupled with poor information provision and lack of consultation on the development of the inventories, has set a weak foundation for the implementation of the new community law in these areas.

It has also created mistrust with communities on its potential to protect community land, and establishment of a strong and peaceful sustainable land management based on key principles set out in the Constitution . This has aggravated the existing land disputes, rather than to helping gain consensus and promote peace.

It’s important that these pastoral communities and their practices are protected. The maintenance of collective land tenure will aid and sustain their productive systems. This shouldn’t be too difficult given that a large majority of pastoral communities reside inland where alternative use is limited.

Pastoralists in the north still have clear customary law in community land stipulating ancestral boundaries. This makes it easy for them to claim their parcels as outlined in the community land act of 2016. Despite this ancestral boundaries extending across boundaries its is prudent for counties to understand and facilitate such cases to claim and register their rightful parcels.

Public policy needs to be reoriented to support pastoralism by providing and sharing evidence on what works for and how current policies affect these communities.