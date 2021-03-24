Protect our women from the predatory Al-Shabaab

The ever-mutating terrorism menace requires dynamic and responsive strategies to degrade the threat. In a desperate attempt at remaining relevant, terrorist groups like Al-Shabaab have invested heavily in recruiting women.

Despite the female ‘jihadists’ playing peripheral roles in the terrorist group, it has hyped their inclusion to gain legitimacy and cross-gender credentials.

Kenyans have memories of Al-Shabaab bride Violet Kemunto alias Khadija, who was the wife of the DusitD2 terrorist attack mastermind Ali Salim Gichunge. Kemunto was forced to flee to Somalia after Gichunge was eliminated during the attack.

Behind the façade of the hyped lifestyles of the female jihadists are tales of untold suffering and privation. This is exemplified in Kemunto’s desperate move to auction dilapidated household items to raise fare. Their lives are punctuated with misery, inhuman treatment and torture. Forcibly married off to male terrorists, they double as sex slaves.

The warped reasoning of incorporating women in their networks is to provide sexual gratification and other auxiliary services to the male terrorists to enable them to concentrate on ‘operational matters’. But that flies in the face of the strides in women’s empowerment and fighting gender-based abuse.

In the Al-Shabaab rank and file, women are considered children of a lesser god — vessels who play peripheral roles like hiding their male counterparts from security officers. Since the terrorists believe police adopt a soft approach when dealing with women, they prefer female jihadists as weapon couriers.

Counter-terrorism

But hawk-eyed Kenyan security agencies have, in many cases, arrested them, foiling attacks. Early this month, police arrested Galmo Galgalo, 24, in Marsabit County while carrying explosives in her handbag. She also had terrorism literature in her mobile phone, including training manuals.

Kemunto and Galmo are a testimony that Al-Shabaab is recruiting women from regions not traditionally known for terrorist activities. In the past, the coastal and northeastern regions formed the main base where the Al-Qaeda-linked group sourced female recruits.

Apparently, the government’s robust counter-terrorism strategies have starved Al-Shabaab of female recruits with many of them arrested in Mandera en route to Somalia.

The terrorists’ crude manner of recruiting women, including abduction and subsequent torture, may have deterred other women from joining the group. This, coupled with its broken fake promises — such as job opportunities — make women’s stay in Al-Shabaab no longer tenable.

As a result, most female jihadists are willing to return home to be rehabilitated and reintegrated into society.

The government ought to take advantage of this disgruntlement and grant the returnees amnesty if they reform and become anti-terrorism ambassadors. Women can make a huge impact on counter-terrorism, considering that they are natural purveyors of peace and custodians of the family unit.