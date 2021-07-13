Protect our fishermen from marauding Ugandan police

The fisheries and aquaculture sector contributes five per cent of gross domestic product and is a key source of livelihood for millions with 35,000, mainly in the western belt, fishing in Lake Victoria.

But fishermen in the lake face several challenges — such as poor fishing facilities; water hyacinth that has made navigation difficult; weak capital base; and dilapidated transport, storage and processing infrastructure.

But the one challenge that is tightening its grip around their neck is intensifying harassment by foreign police. In the latest reported incident, 21 fishermen in Funyula and Budalang’i, Busia County, were arrested by Ugandan police and charged in Ugandan courts for allegedly fishing in foreign waters.

Even more disturbing was the inhumane treatment that they suffered at the hands of Ugandan police: They were reportedly forced to eat raw fish and had their boats confiscated and fishing nets scorched.

Claims of Ugandan police extorting Kenyan fishermen are also rife. To get back confiscated equipment, for instance, they are forced to pay up to Ush1 million (Sh30,000) or more than 200 litres of kerosene or diesel. Due to the perennial harassment by the aliens, thousands of fishermen not only fear for their lives but are also staring at livelihood losses.

Kenyans also recall the rampage of Ugandan security personnel on Migingo Island that resulted in a diplomatic spat between Nairobi and Kampala. Kenyan fishermen have also been victims of Tanzanian security in the lake. The alien agents wait for Kenyans to fish and then steal the catch and equipment.

Protect its citizens

The frequent arrests and increasingly punitive measures meted out by foreign forces on innocent Kenyans out to make a living in their country is unwarranted, illegal and demands swift action from the government. It brings to question the ability of Kenya to protect its citizens in shared resources.

In 2019, Parliament approved the purchase of a boat to provide security for the Kenyan fishermen in the lake but it is yet to hit the waters. Kenya Coast Guard Service should be equipped and facilitated to cushion the citizens from such foreign aggression.

And with Kenyan security agencies equally accused of victimising the fishermen, that has left thousands of families swinging between the anvil of aliens and the hammer of wayward Kenyan forces.

Elected leaders in the lake region must bring their legislative and oversight capabilities to bear on the matter. Despite repeated reports of harassment, arrests and torture of Kenyans, the MPs are not pushing hard enough for answers from the Executive.

The same demands must also be placed at the doorstep of the respective county governments. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs should also ensure productive interactions among the region’s peoples even as Kenya Defence Forces swings into action.

Our fishermen should go about their business without constantly looking over their shoulder.



