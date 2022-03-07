Protect marine resources to enjoy benefits

Kenya has abundance of untapped maritime resources. In addition, the maritime and coastal ecosystems are extremely valuable with many people earning their livelihood through them.

Rather than polluting or destroying them, the relevant bodies must harness and protect them in such a way that the ecosystem will be balanced and sustainable.

A few initiatives have been launched. For instance, “Go-BLUE” aims at protecting the country’s coastal ecosystem while creating environmentally friendly jobs in a host of industries such as recycling, tourism and small-scale fishing. That would lead to “sustainable blue economy” in six coastal counties and enrich communities with jobs for both youths and women.

The initiative need to be strengthened to tap more maritime resources sustainably. The interaction between the species in an ecosystem must lead to a self-sustaining system without depletion of natural resources.

The government should invest more in the blue economy sector. The most attractive sector is the tourism industry, what with the comfortable and enjoyable coastal sand beaches and warm climate. It should create effective and efficient ways for tourist attraction at the coast.

It should also come up with sustainable approaches to economic growth while developing new work streams such as small-scale fishing, waste recycling, aquaculture and tourism. People also need to be enriched with technical skills. In the same note, the government should tackle regional challenges to the blue economy.

With the increasing climatic change impacts, let’s make restoring coastal and marine ecosystems and protecting ocean assets a key focus.

We need strong policies against marine pollution. As key part to curb climatic change, let government strengthen policies towards coastal ecosystems to benefit from the blue economy.



