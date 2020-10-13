Protect girls from violence

Aren’t you concerned that some mixed schools might admit back boys only just because our girls have either been married off early or dropped out of school due to the ripple effects of the Covid-19 pandemic?

My biggest concern is how the nation will forge ahead while the majority of its adolescent girls are still being stitched under the shackles of harmful cultural practices, early pregnancy, gender inequality and sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

One in three Kenyan women and girls suffers sexual violence before age 18, “Kenya Violence against Children Study 2010” shows. Since Covid-19 struck, the county has reported worrying trends of increased teen pregnancies, which correlates to a high rate of defilement cases among school-going girls.

Viable solutions would only make sense if we can address the elephant in the room: Reporting and conviction of perpetrators. But the government is yet to disaggregate the data on the perpetrators to give a clear picture of the situation. Who has been violating these girls? Is it the adolescent boys? Older men? Men in positions of power? Fathers? Uncles?

With this year’s International Day of the Girl Child themed “My voice, our equal future”, it is important for us to go back to the drawing board and have rich conversations on how we can salvage the situation before it gets out of hand. Importantly, there is a need for the government and other stakeholders to develop post-Covid-19 strategic plans for reopening schools. They should take into account the needs of girls with a bias on those from rural areas. In addition, real-time psychosocial support and counselling should be amongst the mandatory care package as they go back to school.

Can we please stop designing programmes for girls that don’t involve them? Girls’ voices matter in decisions about them. Inclusivity is a key tool for social development; hence, more consultation and collaboration on girls’ empowerment initiatives is needed.





Ms Nderitu is a monitoring and evaluation officer, Dandelion Africa. ruthnderitu.rn@gmail.com.