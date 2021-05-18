Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Protect females against sexual assault at work

Sexual harassment

Any person in a position of authority, or one holding a public office, who persistently makes sexual advances or requests which he or she knows, or has reasonable grounds to know, are unwelcome is guilty of the offence of sexual harassment.

By  James Onyango

High school teacher

  • Many victims of sexual harassment sweep such ordeals under the carpet and soldier on despite the gaping wounds.
  • One’s telling on their boss comes with a price tag and this scares many women.

A video posted on social media showing a young female police officer decrying unfair treatment and sexual harassment at the workplace recently went viral. The six-minute clip captured her grief. Her face revealed a disgruntled woman. Her voice reverberated with sadness. Her body showed a woman ready to chicken out of her job. She was visibly disillusioned.

