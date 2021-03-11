Protect doctorate scholars

Doctor of Philosophy is an intellectual masterpiece by an apprentice in collaboration with a supervisor. The student, often a graduate of a two-year master’s degree, develops research grants, produces publications, presents at conferences and takes multiple fieldwork.

A PhD thesis can run into dozens or even many hundreds of pages. A newly minted graduate can be 20 or even over 50 and is considered an authority in the subject up to the boundaries of current knowledge and able to extend it. I have met many PhD graduates who told me that their research work were “scooped”. Not once. Not twice. Many times.

“Scooping” is when a scientist (often a collaborator) rushes to publish (similar) findings first, rendering your work redundant. It’s prevalent in sciences, and more intense in life sciences, due to the high competition for “intellectual territory”. Not even tenured professors are immune to this conundrum.

Scooped projects

Despite reports intimating that scooped projects are still likely to get published, and cited, and different journals sensitising students to stay up to date with the relevant literature associated with their projects or keep abreast with their closest scientific peers’ projects, there’s a growing concern that it poses detrimental effects on careers of naïve students.

Disillusioned with the competitive nature of academia, they tend to reject open discussion and collaboration. The danger, however, is that this culture of paranoia could lead to carelessness and anxiety during research, affecting the quality of the output.

Scooping is just one of the many challenges PhD students face. The degree is a basic requirement in key economic sectors but the scholars aren’t properly remunerated. They’re hired on the function of the budgets yet their stipends are incredibly low. PhD study isn’t considered a full-time job. Yet most of the scholars’ projects are often more complex than even industrial ones though they don’t generate revenue.

The interests of universities and academics must be aligned with those of the students.