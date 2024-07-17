Protect children in protests

Kenyan youth are currently leading a wave of protests due to a number of sociopolitical issues. Even though the freedom to protest is an essential democratic right, the recent violence, which has included gunfire, puts the nation’s youngest and most defenceless citizens in grave danger.

Protecting children from such violence is not just a moral obligation but a societal necessity, ensuring that they can grow in a safe and nurturing environment.

The Gen Zs have taken to the streets to demand change, driven by social media and an increasing sense of activism. However, their protests have often turned violent, leading to confrontations with police officers who have used rubber bullets, tear gas, and even live ammunition. In addition to causing deaths among protesters, this unstable atmosphere has put onlookers, especially young children in danger.

Children frequently get caught in the crossfire when they should be in schools or safely at home. Moreover,experiencing violence can have a significant and enduring psychological impact. Trauma, anxiety, and an enduring sense of insecurity can also result from being in close proximity to gunfire, chaotic crowds, and an overall fearful environment.

Even though they are more noticeable and immediate, physical injuries are only one type of harm that children experience in these kinds of circumstances. In addition to the immediate threat, children's education and social development are negatively impacted by the disruption of daily life, which includes school closures and the disintegration of community structures.

Their lack of access to safe places for play and learning robs them of crucial developmental opportunities and may have an impact on their prospects in the future.

The government must enforce stricter regulations regarding the use of force during protests. Protecting children from the violence that has marred these protests is not only a moral imperative but also essential for the future stability and prosperity of our society.