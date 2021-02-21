Protect children from the effects of climate change

Okavango Delta

A drought-hit section of the wildlife reach Okavango Delta near Maun, Botswana, in 2019.

Photo credit: Monirul Bhuiyan | AFP

By  Ken Kamau  &  Sharon Kinyanjui

What you need to know:

  • Children’s voice on climate change need to be heard far and wide.
  • Children-centred preparedness, responses and strategies will preserve gains made over the years to promote child survival and development

Children are the most vulnerable group to climate change, which has a strong potential to, directly and indirectly, adversely affect various human rights, including those of children.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.