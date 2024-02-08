Protect children from harmful digital material

The world marked the Safer Internet Day this week to raise awareness of a safer and better internet for all, and especially for children and young people. Most of them interact with friends and strangers on social media platforms such as X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

While social media provides useful information on many aspects of life, it has also proved to be very detrimental to minors who cannot discern and control the type of content they are consuming. Predators and hatemongers take advantage of the vulnerability of children and expose them to hurtful and harmful content that has a potential negative mental and health effects on the minors.

Deliberate efforts must be put in place to protect children from the negative effects of social media. It is worthy to note that social media content is designed to hijack and hold the user’s attention all the time as one is bombarded with information. The majority of this content has psychological biases and capitalises on the vulnerability of children who will always want validation and are afraid of any form of rejection.

Children are at risk of being lured by the content they are exposed to since the predator designs it to trigger feelings of envy, self-satisfaction with life and self-inadequacy. Additionally, children are exposed to a luring content of fake life and quick riches.

Studies reveal that such content can lead to depression, anxiety, sleep deprivation, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) — a condition that leads to differences in brain development and brain activity that affect attention, the ability to sit still, and self-control.

The majority of children and teens have one way or another been bullied while online. A UN report reveals that over a third of young people in 30 countries report being cyberbullied, with 1 in 5 skipping school as a result.

A child can be bullied in many ways including peer-to-peer violence, body shaming, lifestyle comparisons and actual insults, intimidating shapes, signs and messaging. As a result, the majority of the children are likely to suffer mental instability as well as becoming violent.

Contents showing individuals flaunting pornographic content, praising drug abuse and celebrating gender-based violence online can easily instill negative influence to children and that may affect their future adult life.

Additionally, in extreme situations, cyberbullying has led to suicide. Parents must closely monitor the content their children are consuming. This can involve encouraging responsible social media use habits. Further, parents must encourage children to engage in other activities, such as playing physical games with peers as well as embrace face-to-face interactions.

It is healthy for parents and caregivers to pay attention to concerns raised by children and teens concerning their interactions with social media. This way parents will in a timely manner counsel and advise them on the based way to use social media.

Moreover, teens’ voices should be considered when developing policies concerning social media as they interact more with it.

Authorities must engage tech companies and designers to ensure that they design user-friendly tools that help parents create age-appropriate environments. In addition, authorities must regulate the content and ensure it is distributed at appropriate time of day to cushion minors from adult content.



