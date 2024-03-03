Prosecution of graft on trial

The divergent views by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on the direction some high-level corruption cases ought to take casts a long shadow on the fight against corruption.

The discord was recently witnessed when the ODPP, yet again, attempted to withdraw some corruption cases involving high-profile individuals and which have resulted in the loss of significant amounts of public funds.

Such disunity among institutions that are critical in the enforcement of anti-corruption laws erodes the fragile public trust in Kenya’s efforts against corruption and the criminal justice system overall.

One cannot help but feel a growing sense of disillusionment regarding the prosecution of corruption cases in our country following this turn of events.

In the most recent withdrawal attempt in February 2024, the ODPP attempted to withdraw charges against three senior officials of the Geothermal Development Company (GDC), citing insufficient evidence.

The EACC rightly stood its ground, pointing out that such withdrawals are not in the public interest and could perpetuate the abuse of legal processes. The ODPP had also attempted to withdraw charges against a former Kenya Pipeline Company official, eliciting similar pushback from EACC.

That highlights the lack of harmony between the two institutions in dealing with corruption cases and deep-rooted challenges in the prosecution of corruption cases. Even a section of the Judiciary hearing corruption cases has criticised the conduct and management of cases by the ODPP. Justice (Prof) Nixon Sifuna has, on more than one occasion, clamped down on the unjustified withdrawal of graft cases, declaring that guilt or innocence is determined within the court’s purview, not the litigating parties, thus pointing to the need for a complete overhaul of the corruption prosecution system.

Beyond the courtroom theatrics lie deeper concerns about the integrity of our prosecution processes. It’s no longer sufficient to simply point fingers: Concrete steps must be taken to address challenges in the prosecution of corruption cases to address impunity in Kenya.

Granting prosecutorial powers to EACC to streamline the prosecution process and ensure a more cohesive approach to tackling corruption cases can be considered to address the challenges. Gazetting qualified EACC officers as special prosecutors can also enhance coordination in investigative and prosecutorial processes. EACC has registered a good measure of success in the civil forfeiture of stolen public assets and unexplained wealth, perhaps speaking to its potential to prosecute, of course noting the need to fully assess and ensure its capacity to handle corruption prosecutions, and address the checks and balances to ensure the legal process is not abused for vested interests.





Further, strict adherence to decision-to-charge guidelines is imperative. Rigorous guidelines would ensure that cases cleared for prosecution meet the requisite evidentiary threshold, minimising the risk of rushed or frivolous charges and premature withdrawals as witnessed.

Additionally, prosecutors must be held personally liable for mismanagement of cases. Lifting the immunity of prosecutors who mishandle corruption cases would deter neglect of prosecutorial duty. This is particularly crucial in light of recent cases, such as the mishandling of the Sh63 billion Arror and Kimwarer dams case, leading the trial magistrate to adjudge that there was a reckless dereliction of duty and lack of independence by prosecutors.

Addressing the systemic challenges within the prosecution of corruption cases requires bold and decisive action. If we comprehensively reform the prosecution process, Kenya can move closer to a future where accountability prevails and corruption is decisively tackled for the benefit of all citizens.