Prosecute child abusers in ‘babies-for-hire’ scam

Elections are thought to be adults-only affairs but they generally affect all groups physically, emotionally and psychologically.

Even graver, while children do not take part in the voting, they are violated and their rights abused in the process.

The impact of the electioneering activities has huge consequences for children and child rights.

For instance, during the campaigns, children—the largest of the vulnerable and marginalised demographics—easily fall prey to political games and manipulation.

Political actors often take advantage of children when emotionally influencing the electorate.

Pictures of politicians visiting schools and students performing at political events are common violations of child rights for political mileage.

Childrens' rights

The laws of Kenya recognise every child’s right to live, grow and develop in a safe environment and the right to protection from violence.

Article 53 of the Constitution treats children as a marginalised group in need of protection, according to which they should enjoy their right to civil and political participation, so they should be protected from political exploitation and manipulation.

The Children Act, of 2001 reinforces this position, articulating that a child is entitled to protection from physical and psychological abuse, neglect and any other form of exploitation.

Section 10(5) of the Act stipulates that, in a situation where a child is providing services, one is liable to prosecution.

In Kenya’s elections, certain groups are given priority to vote. They include expectant women, people living with disabilities, the sick and the elderly and people with little children.

But this creates a condition in which children are violated. In the common “babies-for-rent” criminal act, parents and guardians give out their children—at a fee—to other people to enable them to be exempted from queuing.

Brave the elements

Such children are forced to brave the elements, sometimes long days in the hot sun or cold while hungry.

Child exploitation is both immoral and illegal. Law enforcement agencies should pursue and prosecute the culprits.

Children can accompany their parent or guardian to the polling station but shouldn’t be misused by being forced to change hands among unscrupulous voters, often strangers.

Upholding children’s rights in this political season requires a multi-faceted approach—including, first, public sensitisation about the impact of such child abuse.

The political exploitation of children is prohibited. Legal action should be taken against those who engage children in campaigns and election-related matters. That infringes on the child’s rights.

The IEBC has the duty to notify any mother that comes with a baby not to give out their children to other people in exchange for favours.

Its officers should mark the finger of a child accompanying its mother as having ‘voted’. The public has a responsibility to report cases of child abuse at any time.