Proposed Shari’ah governance framework for Islamic securities

Kenya has made a significant milestone in the Islamic finance space by issuing the first sukuk in East and Central Africa.

The listing of Linzi Finco Sukuk on an unquoted platform at the Nairobi Stock Exchange (NSE) two weeks ago was issued to raise funds that would be utilized to develop affordable housing projects for defence forces.

The bell-ringing ceremony was presided over by President William Ruto, symbolising its importance to the industry and the country.

However, President Ruto acknowledged the absence of a centralised Shari’ah Board as a significant barrier to adopting Islamic finance.

He further challenged the regulators to develop a robust Shari’ah governance framework that would support the growth of the industry with tremendous economic potential.

The global demand for Shari’ah-compliant securities is evident as several jurisdictions including Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, the UK, South Africa, Nigeria and the majority of Middle Eastern countries have actively developed Shari’ah-compliant products to position themselves as strategic countries to attract investors and businesses.

Islamic securities, including sukuk, contribute towards the economy by facilitating the mobilisation of funds and act as an efficient conduit to channel savings for financing long-term projects for both government and private sector. It meets both investment and financing needs based on Shari’ah-compliant principles.

There are several benefits in offering and tapping into Shari’ah-compliant securities which include financial inclusion, attracting foreign direct investment, funding infrastructure development projects, budgetary deficit and public debt.

The Private sectors especially the banks and corporates also resort to products such as Sukuk to manage their liquidity and boost their Tier I and II capital among others.

According to S&P global ratings, the global Sukuk issuance is expected to reach $160 to 170 billion in 2024, from $168.4 billion in 2023.

Legal and Regulatory Framework

The country has already somehow laid down a legal framework as the basis of the Shari’ah-compliant offering. The Public Finance Management Act No. 18 of 2012 defines Sukuk to mean certificates of equal value, representing undivided shares in ownership of tangible or intangible assets, usufruct of assets; services or an investment activity, structured in conformity with Islamic law.

Section 205 Sub - -Sections (3A) and (3B), Part VIII of the Act on miscellaneous provisions of the Act gives the Cabinet Secretary powers to make regulations for raising money by issuing a Sukuk bond which may be raised within or outside Kenya in either Kenya shillings or any other currency.

However, the Shari’ah governance framework being a prerequisite of Shari’ah-compliant securities has not been addressed yet. This is the major gap that would significantly obstruct its growth and development.

Importance of the Framework

It is obvious that there is demand for Shari’ah-compliant capital market products in the country and its growth and development would largely depend on the regulatory intervention in ensuring that the market has an effective Shari’ah governance framework.

Shari’ah governance is a comprehensive scope that covers every step from issuance of Shari’ah rulings, and Shari'ah-related information to a periodic Shari’ah audit and review. It, therefore, plays a pivotal role in giving legitimacy to Shari’ah-compliant products and enhances both investor's and public confidence among other roles.

Establishing a vibrant market for Shari’ah-compliant products in the country is one of the calls to action as far as the deepening of the capital market and realization of Vision 2030 is concerned. The above cannot be achieved without having a sound framework in place and political will to ensure its growth.

Proposed Shari’ah Structure

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) as the regulator for capital market products would need to review some of its regulations and align them with Shari'ah principles and International Shari’ah standards-setting organizations. In addition to this, they would need to develop a standalone Shari’ah governance regulation.

Section 12 of the CMA Act gives the CMA powers in consultation with the Minister to formulate rules, guidelines and regulations as may be required for carrying out its objectives. This legal mandate forms the basis of establishing Shari’ah governance regulation. Importantly, the Authority should consider developing a two-tier structure in regulating Shari’ah-compliant products as practised in Malaysia.

The two-tier structure would imply having registered CMA Shari’ah Advisors and National Shari’ah Advisory Board. The National Shari’ah Board as the CMA’s highest authority on Shari’ah matters should be empowered and entrusted to interpret Shari’ah matters and ascertain and endorse all CMA Shari’ah compliant products.

It shall be issuing rulings and advising CMA on any Capital market Shari’ah-related issues or transactions. The National Shari’ah Board will have its members from the pool of CMA Shari’ah Advisors and its membership should be governed by AAOIFI and IFSB Shari’ah Governance Standards.

In Practice, when intermediaries or entities are seeking to issue Sukuk or any Shari’ah-compliant capital market products, they would first seek the advice and certification of a registered CMA Shari’ah Adviser before submitting the product or concept paper to the CMA National Shari’ah Board for approval and endorsement before going public.

The Shari’ah desk at CMA would need therefore to establish a registry of competent Shari’ah Advisors and develop guidelines that would outline their roles, minimum qualifications, and experience and comply with fit and properness criteria in addition to undertaking continuous professional development.

Having such a structure would certainly mitigate divergence of Shari’ah opinion risk, enhance stakeholders’ confidence and trust, promote market discipline and position the country as an attractive destination in the region for Shari’ah-compliant products.