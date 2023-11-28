Prop up school leavers

Having been an examination official in the recent KCSE exams, I witnessed the awe and gaiety that characterised the students after their last paper. They were over the moon, outlining rosy plans as they had become ‘adults’.

In their own words, this is the time to experience the hitherto forbidden escapades and explore unchartered territories—make out with a lover, sip some liquor, become a party animal, try a sugar daddy for upkeep and finances, and so on. This is what most of these post-high schoolers regard as 'cool life'. But it isn’t any different from a toddler smiling at a venomous serpent, thinking it is cute.

These children, injudicious due to peaking adolescence, need significant guidance since such indulgences could lead to unwanted pregnancies and deadly diseases such as HIV/Aids. The trick is to keep one’s mind constructively occupied. This can be achieved through simple talent ventures such as making bracelets, drawing and painting to complex ones like coding and app creation, which can easily become income-generating ventures.

The youngsters can learn a new skill, for instance, playing a musical instrument l, or joining computer classes. Helping with household chores will be better than sleeping and lazying around. Those with family businesses can join their parents at work.

Religious institutions need to offer unfaltering support to parents who may be overwhelmed for whatever reason. Organising workshops and seminars for the Form Four leavers is of utmost significance. The children will get versed with the moral expectations, hence warding off the satanic enticements that may make them perish. As they say, sin looks fun until you feel the deadliness of its bite.

On the other hand, parents and guardians should be cautious not to excessively pester their children because they may easily bolt if they get treated as mere slaves of the law. They should, instead, be allowed some room for socialising and keeping themselves informed about trending stuff, to extinguish the flame of FOMO (fear of missing out).