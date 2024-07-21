Promoting youth development agenda key for a better Kenya

Over 80 per cent of Kenya’s population is under the age of 35, making it a youthful country. We have to understand that in such demographic realities, the youth hold the potential for change and positive action. Kenyan youth are a unique resource that can develop innovative solutions for development.

As former United Nations Development Programme (U NDP) Administrator, Helen Clark, once remarked, “with youth comes energy, vibrancy and optimism – if there is supportive environment and opportunity. Yet a failure to invest in opportunity for youth can quickly lead to the opposite – alienation and to energy turned in destructive rather than constructive directions. That is a future we invite at our peril.”

Youth are champions for development and change in communities and societies. They can make essential contributions to development. That is why Article 55 of the Constitution of Kenya recognises youth positive contribution to development, and obligates the State to invest in young people and harness their creativity and social capital.

Young people are often seen as a problem or people with problems. It is everyone’s responsibility to oppose the false narrative, and the cliché that defines youth as “future leaders.” As we have seen in many parts of the country and more recently with the Gen-Z protests, for good governance, youth are already leaders of today, and they deserve a place at the table.

Decision-making

It is not normal that youth are excluded from decision-making. There is need to ensure full participation and inclusion of young people. For example, government must prioritise and invest in institutions like the National Youth Council that could help strengthen the voice of the youth. At the same time, government should develop new forms of engagements to strengthen youth voice and roles.

Consider this, in the Finance Bill, 2024 that was rejected, the Youth Enterprises Development Fund budget allocation for the financial year, that commenced in July was cut by more than half. The Kibaki era Affirmative Action Fund, which was created to support youth owned enterprises to access low-cost loans, was allocated Sh 225 million for the new fiscal year for recurrent and development expenditure – this is a 55 per cent reduction from Sh500 million in the previous financial year.

Lamentably, out of every 10 unemployed Kenyans, seven are young people aged 35 and below. There is need to urgently develop solutions to the youth unemployment. Youth development is vital in our vision for sustainable development and a better future.

The government must develop and implement a big, bold and transformational youth development agenda – to meet the needs of young people. This requires among other things, a vision, finances, access to technology and innovative engagement approaches.