Why we should promote safety across value chain

Today is World Day for Safety and Health at Work, marked every April 28 to stress the importance of prevention of accidents and diseases at work.

Statistics by the International Labour Organization (ILO) show 6,300 workers succumb to work-related injuries or diseases daily, or 2.3 million annually. Fatal and non-fatal incidents attributed to poor occupational safety and health practices are at 337 million a year while over 160 million occupational diseases are reported yearly.

The effects of these injuries and accidents are diverse — ranging from employee absenteeism to decreased productivity and performance, reduced revenue, incapacitation, loss of income or job and, in the worst-case scenario, loss of lives. These effects often trickle down to families that rely on the affected workers, causing emotional distress, increased dependency, lower standards of living and so on.

We all should find solutions to the risks and hazards in our workplaces. The theme of this year’s event, “Act together to build a positive health and safety culture”, seeks to explore the topic of participation and social dialogue in creating a positive safety and health culture. It seeks to remind us of the responsibility of governments, employers, workers and the public in calling out occupational risks and hazards at workplaces before calamity strikes.

The Occupational Safety and Health Act 2007 seeks to promote safety at the workplace, prevent work-related injuries and sickness and protect third parties from being predisposed to a higher risk of injury and sickness associated with workplaces.

War against drink-driving

Several companies have aligned their processes and put the necessary measures in place to comply with the policy. That includes ensuring safety of employees ad visitors within the production plants and also amongst distributors and customers.

Additionally, all should join the war against drink-driving. Several campaigns to this effect have been launched over the years — including Join the Pact, through which more than a million people pledged to never drink and drive; DRINKiQ, a resource platform that provides information on the effects of alcohol on the body, encouraging consumers to drink in moderation; and the new Drink Drive platform, Wrong Side of the Road, to change the attitudes of five million drivers about drink-driving.

Lastly, we all ought to be aware of the probability of new risks mushrooming with the changing dynamics of the workplace and the environment. Covid-19, for example, introduced a new risk for all businesses and called for agility and flexibility by companies to curb infections at the workplace. We also have had to change the way we do things and how we conduct business to protect employees from the risk of infection at the workplace or in the execution of their work-related assignments.

A safe environment is necessary for a sustainable company. Companies and businesses should adopt effective employee participation and dialogue.